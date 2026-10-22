A Hotel Employee Wrote Down an Exit Code for an Elderly Guest—Until He Scolded Her for Using Her Left Hand and Called It Bad Luck

Superstitions are funny things, because they show up in the places you least expect them, like a hotel front desk.

A hotel employee did a small kindness for an elderly guest who’d returned to look for a forgotten bag, offering to write down the code he needed to exit the building.

He accepted, then took one look at the paper and told her she’d used the wrong hand, which he considered bad. She explained that she’s left-handed, and he rambled under his breath about it all the way to the door.

On his way out, he asked about the coffee, then took it back, saying a left-handed person couldn’t possibly make it.

She didn’t make it, but that didn’t seem to matter to this kooky guest.

Keep reading to find out what Reddit had to say about this one.

Guest doesn’t like left handedness A guest who stayed with us about a month ago came back in today to see if we had his bag that he’d forgotten. I went and checked, didn’t find it, and let him know. Our hotel has a code you need to exit, so as he was about to leave, I reminded him I needed to give him the code.

But not all guests are quick to adapt to this rule.

The guest is very old, so I offered to write it down for him, and he accepted. This guest is quite obviously very old-school and religious. We get a lot of elderly church groups staying here.

Soon the employee faced a big issue with this particular guest.

I wrote down the code and went to hand it to him, and he just looked a bit shocked. As he took it, he said, “You used the wrong hand to write that. I don’t use that hand. That’s bad.” It’s extremely rare that I actually encounter someone who has an issue with the fact that I’m left-handed, so I just kinda smiled at first. I thought it was funny and unserious.

The guest mumbles about it, making it clear he’s not going to let this go so easily.

“I’m left-handed,” I told him, and he kept going on a tangent under his breath about left-handedness while also thanking me for the code. I couldn’t hear much of what he was saying besides that it’s wrong. But as he was walking out, he pointed to the coffee bar and asked, “Is there hot coffee?” I started to say yes, and before I could even finish, he cut me and himself off to retract his question: “Nevermind, if it was made by a left-handed person… They can’t make coffee…”

This employee was actually amused by the sheer absurdity of it all.

He continued rambling and then thanked me as he walked out. I was just confused and stunned, but overall, it was pretty funny. Most people don’t even notice I write with my left hand, much less are that bothered by it and refuse to drink or use something created by a lefty. I didn’t even make the coffee.

What a story.

What did Reddit have to say?

This is a whole new level of old school.

Sometimes you just have to nip these harmful preconceived notions in the bud.

Left-handed people stick together.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

People get concerned over the most inconsequential things.

Plenty of guests complain about the room or the towels, but very few complain about the handedness of the person helping them.

Ultimately, the employee did him a favor by writing the exit code, but that didn’t seem to matter since he repaid her by treating her handwriting like a curse.

Her reaction was the best part, since she smiled, explained, and let him ramble without taking the bait.

This guest walked in for a lost bag and walked out with a brand-new grudge.

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