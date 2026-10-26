A Man Felt Trapped Caring for His Roommate’s Neglected Dog—Only to Discover His Roommate Planned to Bring Home Another Puppy

Living with roommates can get complicated when pets and responsibilities are involved.

In this story, a man had been friends with his roommate since childhood.

His friend has a dog, and although it was not his responsibility to care for it, he sometimes helped out despite not wanting to.

Now, his roommate was considering getting another puppy, so he had to speak up and tell him that it wasn’t a good idea.

Whoa! Another dog means more responsibilities. Check out the full details below.

AITA for not wanting to take care of my roommate’s dog while he’s not home? My roommate and I have been friends since we were 5. We started living together roughly a year and a half ago after his divorce. He’s got a 6-year-old daughter and a dog. He never asked me for my thoughts on the dog when he got her and just did it.

This man lets out the dog whenever he’s in the house.

I expressed my upset feelings about it, and he apologized. He reassured me that he was going to be taking care of her. As it goes with a lot of dog owners, she stays in her crate when no one is home. This is a Mastiff, by the way. Personally, I’d hate to see a dog in a crate when someone is home. So, of course, I let her out.

He told his roommate it’s not a good idea to get another dog.

The reason this is coming up now is that he’s thinking about getting another puppy of the same dog breed from the same friend he got the girl from. I told him that I don’t think it’s a good idea to introduce more chaos into the household. Whenever he’s not home, I end up taking care of the dog. I can’t stand seeing a dog sitting in a cage all day long. So, we discuss it, and he texts me saying that I don’t have to worry about letting her out at all anymore when he’s not home.

He felt like he was the bad guy for complaining about his dog.

He’s getting the impression that the dog is too much for me. And I’m stuck. I feel like I’m the bad guy because I’m complaining about taking care of his dog, which maybe I am. I’m stuck. So, would I be the jerk if I just let the dog stay in her cage all day since she’s not my dog?

OP’s roommate should be responsible for caring for his own dog and shouldn’t rely on anybody else.

It’s good that the roommate informed OP about his plans of getting another dog, but he should also listen to his opinion since he’s not alone in the house.

I think they should agree on a reasonable care plan instead of turning the situation into an all-or-nothing choice.

What do you think? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

He’s an irresponsible dog owner, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are calling out the roommate.

Getting a second dog is easy. Getting a second pair of hands is the real challenge!

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