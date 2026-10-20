A Project Manager Quit After Dealing with His Toxic Boss—Until His Sudden Exit Crippled the Project Schedule

There’s only so much toxicity a person can handle from a boss before they decide that enough is enough.

Everyone handles these kinds of situations differently, but the guy you’re going to hear from in the story below ain’t playin’ around, folks!

He knows it’s time to go and that six-and-a-half years is his limit.

Read on and check out what he had to say.

Decided to quit my job after 6.5 years of being a Project Manager. “I have a 60 day notice period to serve and am just counting the days to pass. I feel like Brooks from The Shawshank Redemption. I started as a project manger with my current organization and stayed here for 6.5 years. Being a project manager at my organization is taxing, with the entire success relying on the PM and broken/outdated systems and processes none cares to fix.

It gets worse…

On top of this, I was paired with a really toxic supervisor who used to patronize and demean me in almost every interaction. In this time, I completely lost my belief in my own abilities as a PM, after being constantly judged and criticized.

We’re done here!

I finally decided that enough was enough and put in my papers after she screamed at me in a meeting last week. I don’t have any offers in hand and I don’t feel like looking for another job because I feel I can’t even be a PM anymore. What if the next organization I move to is just as screwed up?”

And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual asked a good question.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

And this person weighed in.

Good for him for getting out of this situation!

Enough is enough…

And he’s DONE.

Nobody should put up with working for a boss like this!