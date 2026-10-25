A Quiet Person Finally Complained About Their Neighbor’s All-Night Noise, So The Neighbor Retaliated By Being Loud All Day Instead

When you move into an apartment – or even to some extent a terraced house – you do so knowing that you are going to have neighbours. And those neighbours are people too, so every once in a while you’re going to hear some noise from their property. And whether that’s music or DIY, yelling or something else entirely, if you’re going to share walls with other humans, you have to allow them a little grace to actually be hum16an. Because let’s be real, they’re doing the exact same for you.

But sometimes there is a different between giving your neighbours a little grace and letting them walk all over you. And for the person in this story, enough is finally enough. They’ve tolerated a neighbour so noisy that they have to sleep wearing headphones, and they’ve tolerated him for far too long. Now, finally, they’re taking action – but that action didn’t really have the desired consequences.

Read on to find out why.

Is this a valid complaint? I have been having issues with my neighbour since last year. He used to leave the TV on so loud I could only really sleep with my AirPods in, and he would always come home at like 3pm and play his guitar and just make noise all the way until 4am. I used to share a room with my mom and she would text him occasionally asking him to shut up, but it would take me a while to convince her to do so. This year, my mom moved out of my room so I was left by myself with his noise and I had to literally beg my mother for both his number and the landlord’s number because I was fed up.

Let’s see how this person tried to deal with the noise situation.

I went a couple of months asking him to please not leave his TV on the whole night, and sometimes I’d get an answer and other times I’d just get completely ignored by him and could still hear his TV all night long. Eventually I’d had enough and decided to involve our landlord – which I hadn’t done previously because I knew he’d had problems with them since he does not pay his rent. The landlord talked to him and he was quiet for about two months or so before he started coming home early and playing his guitar again or playing music on his speakers insanely loud and just leaving the tv on all night long. Now, I went through with the whole talking to him myself thing, and since he just doesn’t answer anyway I involved the landlord a second time and he is now on an eviction warning – if I complain one more time he’s getting evicted.

But the problems haven’t stopped – they’ve just changed.

My issue is, I think he’s being loud on purpose during “noise hours” and he literally plays the guitar or the loud speakers from 3pm to 9pm, which is when noise is supposed to stop. It’s annoying and very disturbing. Yesterday he started playing his guitar at 7am and just had the TV or the speakers or the guitar the entire day until 9pm. I debated texting the landlord to ask him if he could stop, but it’s only been two weeks since I last complained and I don’t even know if it’s a valid thing to complain about because it’s noise hours. I think he’s is only doing it to be petty, which is crazy to me because he’s on an eviction warning, but I feel like I’m going insane with all the noise he makes and I do not know if I need to take a chill pill and sit back for a sec. It is also worth mentioning that I’m a quiet neighbour, I try to be because I do not like disturbing people with noise at all – and I also have gathered proof with videos and time stamps of him making noise.

Yikes, what a horrible situation to be in.

It does really sound like the neighbour is being loud during the hours noise is permitted just to be spiteful.

Which is annoying, but it’s only himself he has to blame when he gets evicted.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought they had nothing to feel bad about.

While others thought they should retaliate.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that they should actually take it further than just the landlord.

Honestly, this neighbour is eventually going to get themselves evicted. And when they do? Well they had it coming. To be on your final warning and yes, finally stop making noise all night, but trade that for incessant noise all day instead is totally inappropriate. When you know you’ve caused this much disturbance to your neighbours it’s in your interests to comply and maybe even show a little remorse, not just spitefully try to bug them in a different way – that’s not the sign of a good person at all.

But for the neighbour who has for a long time been prevented from sleeping without AirPods and can barely live their lives without being driven crazy by the neighbour’s noise, finally actually reporting that is the best thing they could have done, and certainly it’s not something to be feeling bad about. Because it’s fine to respect others’ habits – and to some extent you have to with neighbours – but when a neighbour is ruining your life, you owe it to yourself to do something about it.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook. Read Story →