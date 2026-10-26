A Roommate Demanded Compensation for Fixing a Faucet After Being Told to Keep Her Dog Out of a Bedroom—Sparking an Absurd Household Stand-Off

Sharing an apartment doesn’t mean everything in it is there for your roommate to use.

Unfortunately, one woman is having trouble getting that point across to her roommate.

At first, they agreed the roommate would keep her dog in shared spaces. But lately, her roommate has been bringing it into her bedroom while she’s at work.

Then, after finding dog hair on her clean bedding and a chewed laptop cable, she told her roommate to stop.

But rather than apologizing, her roommate said she was overreacting and owed her this favor because she’d fixed a faucet.

Read on to see why she doesn’t think that’s a fair trade.

AITA for telling my roommate she can no longer bring her dog into my bedroom? I’m 25F, my roommate is 26F. We signed a 12-month lease together and split rent evenly. She adopted a small dog three months ago, after we agreed pets were only allowed in shared spaces, not private bedrooms. At first it was fine. But lately, she brings the dog into my room when I’m at work. She says the pup gets anxious alone and my bed is softer.

Upset, she confronted her roommate.

Last week I found dog hair all over my clean bedding, and the dog chewed the charging cable for my laptop. I was upset and told her she cannot bring the dog in my room anymore, no exceptions. She argued I was overreacting. She said the dog is well-behaved, and I should be more understanding. She mentioned she helped me fix my leaky faucet last month, so I owed her this favor. She also said I barely spend time in my room anyway because I often hang out in the living room.

Now, there’s a lot of tension in the house.

I told her helping with the faucet doesn’t give her permission to let her dog damage my things. My bedroom is my private space, and I get to decide what comes inside. Now she’s cold toward me and won’t talk much. Some mutual friends say I’m being too strict. I do like her dog, and I don’t mind it in the living room. But I value my privacy and my belongings. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but her roommate does sound a bit rude.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened.

This person thinks the roommate sounds entitled.

Here’s someone who would also be angry.

Yet another person who’s on her side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

And this reader also doesn’t think the dog belongs in her room.

Her roommate is way out of line here.

Fixing a faucet doesn’t give her permission to use someone else’s bedroom, especially after they agreed the dog wouldn’t go in there.

Given what happened, she needs to ask her roommate to replace the cable and make it clear that her room is off-limits.

And if her roommate still won’t listen, a lock would surely solve the problem.

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