A Woman Asks A Pet Content Creator To Stop Sending Posts To Her DMs, But They Take It Personally And Unfollow Her

Running a pet account can be fun… that is until the social side of it starts getting a little overwhelming.

One woman created a separate Instagram for her cat so she could post freely and connect with other pet accounts.

At first, she enjoyed interacting with one creator who regularly liked her posts, commented, and shared her content.

But after a while, that creator also started sending reels and stories directly to her DMs, and she was already getting the same thing from other accounts too.

So she politely asked them to stop sending posts because she would see them on her feed anyway, but the creator didn’t take the request well at all.

Read on to see how their interaction ended.

AITA for asking a pet content creator to stop sending me their posts? I made a separate Instagram account for my cat because I wanted to post her without spamming my main account. I follow and genuinely interact with other pet accounts, and I thought I might eventually get brand deals that could help me buy things for her or support street cats I feed. One creator, “Oreo,” was very social with me, liking/commenting on my posts, reposting them, and regularly sending me their posts and stories through DMs. I was also getting similar shares from other pet accounts, and it was becoming a lot. I don’t mind seeing someone’s content on my homepage, but I don’t want my DMs filled with posts I can already see in my feed. So I simply said, “Please do not send me posts. I will see them on my homepage. Thank you.”

The creator was not happy with that message.

They responded, “It was a mass reel share and not an application for your attention. You could have just ignored the DM. But okay, you can see whatever you want on your homepage. We are out. Unfollowing.” I felt that response was unnecessarily condescending, especially since I had simply asked them not to send me posts. So I responded at length, explaining that following and interacting with someone doesn’t mean I’m subscribing to their messaging list, that I receive similar messages from multiple pet accounts, and that I prefer to engage with content through my homepage in my own time.

As you may have guessed, they didn’t like her second message either.

I also pointed out that they could have simply removed me from their mass-share list instead of taking my request personally. They then said I was making things “far more complicated than it needed to be,” that I could have simply stated my preference, and that my response was essentially a lecture while ignoring the condescending tone of their own response. They ended with, “You don’t want posts in your DMs, and I don’t need to send them. Simple. It’s okay.” I agree that my second message was unnecessarily long and became confrontational, but it was in response to what I felt was a condescending reply to a very simple request. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this. But, she probably didn’t have to go that far with it.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about her handling of the situation.

According to this comment, the creator can use lists.

This is sad, but very true.

Here’s someone who went through something similar.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This person would’ve just let it go.

She really didn’t do anything wrong by asking them to stop.

The other person could’ve just removed her from the mass shares and moved on instead of getting defensive over it.

However, where she did go wrong was continuing the argument after that. Once someone starts getting snippy, the conversation usually isn’t going anywhere good.

Next time, she should make the request once, and if they react badly, just mute, restrict, or unfollow them and be done with it.

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