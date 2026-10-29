After Three Years Of Babysitting, She Was Told She’s A Waste Of Money — Now She’s Ready To Walk Away

It’s hard to keep helping someone who makes it clear they don’t appreciate you.

One woman is feeling that way after an argument with her brother and his girlfriend.

She’s watched the girlfriend’s child for over three years, initially for almost nothing, while the girlfriend has lived with her family rent-free.

But when she tried to talk things through after the argument, the girlfriend called her an inconvenience and a waste of time and money.

So, she walked away and applied for another job. Now, she’s wondering whether she’d be wrong to stop babysitting.

Read on to see what you think about her decision.

AITA For Now Wanting to Babysit For My Brother’s Girlfriend Anymore? Three days ago, my brother, his girlfriend, and I got into a pretty bad argument. They obviously teamed up against me and whatever. I have babysat my brother’s girlfriend’s kid for over 3 years now. She went outside, and I went out to talk to her about what happened. All I got was yelled at and told a bunch of ********. Until… she looked at me and went, “You are the biggest inconvenience, waste of time, and waste of money in my life.”

Upset, she decided to walk away from the whole situation.

So I took it upon myself to walk away, apply for a job, and decide I’m ready to give up working for her since it’s wasting her money having to pay me for childcare. The thing that gets me is the fact that she has lived with us in our house for free for over 3 years now. And that whole time, I have watched her kid. As a matter of fact, I started out for FREE, maybe getting paid $5–$10 out of her tips. I had to ask to be paid before she finally did. Nobody else would have done that! Thanks to me, she is able to work and financially support her kid. Thanks to US letting her stay with us for free, she’s saving THOUSANDS on rent by not having to have her own place. AITA?

Yowzers. This whole situation sounds like a mess.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit feel about it.

This person thinks it’s time she walks away.

Yet another person thinks she should do her own thing.

This reader also suggests getting a job.

Yes, it would be foolish.

She should definitely find another job.

After three years of helping this woman, she shouldn’t have to put up with insults just to keep the peace.

Once she decides when to stop, she can give her a clear end date so she knows to arrange other childcare.

If the girlfriend thinks paying her was such a waste, wait until she finds out what other people charge.

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