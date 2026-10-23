October 23, 2026 at 7:15 pm

Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She “Couldn’t Handle It”

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman holding up a baby

Pexels/Reddit

There’s a big difference between a babysitter who can’t cope and one who knows when it’s time to phone a friend.

A young woman was babysitting her nephew when he got inconsolably fussy and refused to settle, no matter what she tried.

The baby’s parents were three hours away, so she called her boyfriend, who’s wonderful with babies and lived close by.

He came over, the baby calmed down, and she sent her sister a photo with an honest explanation.

Her sister’s response was anger and a warning not to volunteer if she couldn’t handle it. Now the babysitter is questioning whether asking for help was a mistake.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling for help while babysitting?

I (20s, F) was babysitting my 4-month-old nephew last week. I’ve babysat him many times before, and it’s gone well, but this most recent time was a disaster.

Absolutely nothing was going right.

My nephew suddenly wouldn’t settle, no matter what I did. His parents were 3 hours away from us, and I knew I needed to get him calmed down, so I called my partner “Jack” (20s, M) instead.

He’s really amazing with babies, and my nephew always seems soothed with him. We’ve babysat him together before. Plus, he was the closest person distance-wise, and I needed help ASAP.

She was proud of herself for how she thought on her feet, but her sister wasn’t so pleased.

Jack came over and helped me settle the baby. I sent a picture to my sister afterwards, explaining that I had to call in reinforcements but everything’s good now.

My sister got mad. She told me that I shouldn’t “volunteer to babysit if I can’t handle it.”

She tried to explain herself, but her sister wasn’t having it.

I explained that this situation wasn’t the norm and usually I manage well, and she said, “The baby’s your responsibility, not Jack’s. You should have figured it out on your own.”

AITA for calling for help while babysitting?

You can’t be a beggar and a chooser.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter reiterates the role of a truly good babysitter.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 12.27.15 PM Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She Couldnt Handle It

Her sister should be grateful, not nasty and accusatory.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 12.27.35 PM Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She Couldnt Handle It

Professional babysitters come at professional prices.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 12.27.44 PM Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She Couldnt Handle It

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This commenter really doesn’t see the big deal.

Screenshot 2026 10 21 at 12.27.52 PM Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She Couldnt Handle It

This babysitter did exactly what a responsible adult does when a baby won’t settle, which is stop flailing and call someone who can help.

Her nephew was safe the whole time, and the only thing that changed was how fast he calmed down.

Her boyfriend was close, he knew the baby, and he’d babysat with her before, so he was hardly a random stranger.

Being told she should have figured it out herself treats asking for help like a failure, but in reality, it’s the opposite.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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