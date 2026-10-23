Babysitter Called Her Boyfriend For Help When Her Four Month Old Nephew Wouldn’t Stop Crying, So Her Sister Got Angry And Told Her She Shouldn’t Volunteer To Babysit If She “Couldn’t Handle It”

There’s a big difference between a babysitter who can’t cope and one who knows when it’s time to phone a friend.

A young woman was babysitting her nephew when he got inconsolably fussy and refused to settle, no matter what she tried.

The baby’s parents were three hours away, so she called her boyfriend, who’s wonderful with babies and lived close by.

He came over, the baby calmed down, and she sent her sister a photo with an honest explanation.

Her sister’s response was anger and a warning not to volunteer if she couldn’t handle it. Now the babysitter is questioning whether asking for help was a mistake.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling for help while babysitting? I (20s, F) was babysitting my 4-month-old nephew last week. I’ve babysat him many times before, and it’s gone well, but this most recent time was a disaster.

Absolutely nothing was going right.

My nephew suddenly wouldn’t settle, no matter what I did. His parents were 3 hours away from us, and I knew I needed to get him calmed down, so I called my partner “Jack” (20s, M) instead. He’s really amazing with babies, and my nephew always seems soothed with him. We’ve babysat him together before. Plus, he was the closest person distance-wise, and I needed help ASAP.

She was proud of herself for how she thought on her feet, but her sister wasn’t so pleased.

Jack came over and helped me settle the baby. I sent a picture to my sister afterwards, explaining that I had to call in reinforcements but everything’s good now. My sister got mad. She told me that I shouldn’t “volunteer to babysit if I can’t handle it.”

She tried to explain herself, but her sister wasn’t having it.

I explained that this situation wasn’t the norm and usually I manage well, and she said, “The baby’s your responsibility, not Jack’s. You should have figured it out on your own.” AITA for calling for help while babysitting?

You can’t be a beggar and a chooser.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter reiterates the role of a truly good babysitter.

Her sister should be grateful, not nasty and accusatory.

Professional babysitters come at professional prices.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This commenter really doesn’t see the big deal.

This babysitter did exactly what a responsible adult does when a baby won’t settle, which is stop flailing and call someone who can help.

Her nephew was safe the whole time, and the only thing that changed was how fast he calmed down.

Her boyfriend was close, he knew the baby, and he’d babysat with her before, so he was hardly a random stranger.

Being told she should have figured it out herself treats asking for help like a failure, but in reality, it’s the opposite.

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