Birthday Plans Fell Apart After Nearly Everyone Around Her Got Sick, So She Decided Not To Attend Her Mother’s Costly Reservation

Birthdays are supposed to feel personal, not like obligations someone else planned without asking.

Should someone endure a packed venue on their birthday simply because another person already paid?

Instead of visiting her horse as she wanted, this woman is facing guilt over an expensive surprise she never requested.

Read on for the full details.

AITA for wasting my mom’s money? Tomorrow is my birthday. Everyone I know has the flu. All I wanted to do was go see my horse. I am feeling pretty down. I was also supposed to see my long-distance boyfriend, but he got the flu.

This woman’s mom made a reservation for her birthday.

My mom told me that she made a reservation to go somewhere. It is apparently pretty packed. It cost $400. She knows that I do not like large crowds. She also knows that no one else is able to come.

She told her mom she didn’t want to go.

I told her I do not want to go. She said I have to go because she already paid. That is not what I asked for. Should I just go since she paid? Am I being rude?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person offers good advice.

Sounds generous to me, says this user.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Short and sensible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Finally, here’s a heartwarming remark.

This woman didn’t ask for a costly reservation, and her mother knew that crowded places would make the celebration uncomfortable.

A thoughtful birthday plan should center the person being celebrated, so declining doesn’t make her responsible for the wasted money.

Spending $400 before asking one basic question was certainly a bold party strategy.