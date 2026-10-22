Bowling Alley Workers Are Told To Eat Outside After Management Starts Renting Out Their Break Room

Employees deserve a proper place to rest and eat during their breaks.

In this story, a bowling alley employee lost access to the break room after management began renting it out for children’s birthday parties.

As a result, employees had to clear their belongings and eat outside or in their cars.

When staff suggested avoiding bookings during lunch hours, the manager insisted they needed to be more “flexible.”

Read the full story below for all the details.

My workplace is now renting out our break room to customers I work at a bowling alley that does a lot of kids’ birthday parties. Management recently started offering a private room upgrade for an extra $75. That room is our employee break room. Whenever someone books it, we have to clear out our stuff before the party arrives.

This employee had to take his break outside.

On weekends, we’re told to take our breaks outside or eat in our cars. Because customers paid for the space. I’ve been trying to save some money by bringing lunch instead of buying food at work. Now, I don’t even have a proper place to eat it.

He and his coworkers were instructed to be “flexible.”

Someone asked if they could just stop booking it during our lunch hours. Our manager said we need to be flexible because the extra revenue helps everyone. Not sure how exactly it helps us since our pay hasn’t changed. We’ve literally lost the one room that was meant for employees.

Yikes! I honestly think that earning extra revenue shouldn’t come at the expense of employees’ welfare.

Management should consider scheduling private room bookings around lunch hours.

Or perhaps providing another suitable space for staff, especially when workers are already trying to save money by bringing their own food.

What a difficult situation to be in! Let’s read other people’s responses.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

They’re in trouble, says this one.

Finally, short and sensible.

A little extra revenue shouldn’t mean employees lose their only place to take a break.

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