Cafe Workers Were Shocked To Discover That The Sweet Older Couple Who Visited Every Day Had Left Over 100 Bad Reviews About Them

Jeez, talk about getting thrown for a loop!

If you’ve ever worked at a restaurant or a coffee shop, you’ve most likely encountered the sweet, older couple who come in all the time and are just as pleasant as apple pie.

Well, this story features a couple like that…but the difference is that they turned out to be EVIL.

Check out what this cafe worker had to say about these spiteful folks.

Bad reviews, a sport? “I work in an upmarket supermarket cafe. We have a system that allows customers to share their experience, you know “My coffee was hot” or “My coffee was cold” sort of thing. These reviews go directly to management and are fed back to us.

Interesting…

Little do the customers know, it’s not anonymous. Now don’t ask me how this didn’t get flagged up sooner, but we have an older couple who come in every day. They are nice enough and know us all by name.

Wow!

For the last 9 months they have been leaving bad reviews, but here’s the insane part, they have submitted 136 of them. Their record being 23 in one day. They have dedicated 9 months of their lives to making our working lives hell. And for what? Sport?

This is wild!

It is truly unhinged and to think they come in everyday, smile at us and have a chat. They have since been confronted by management. Seriously strange behavior!”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has an idea…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

This was crazy!

They keep going back to a place that they don’t like every day?

Weird, wild stuff!

These customers need to get a life!