Cashier Says Her Lane Is Closed, But A Customer And Her Partner Insult Her Until She Finally Fires Back

There’s only so much someone can take before they stop being polite.

One grocery store worker reached that point after helping a few customers when she wasn’t scheduled to run a register.

As she finished up, she blocked off her lane so she could get back to shopping online orders.

But a woman moved the barrier and insisted on checking out because her groceries were already on the belt.

When the worker explained she was closed, the woman started insulting her. Then, the man with her joined in, and she finally snapped back while her manager stood nearby saying nothing.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Don’t you just love it when entitled customers provoke and insult you because they can’t have their way? Today, I was scheduled in the back to shop online orders, but I went up front for a moment to talk to my manager. She was servicing customers, so I stood off to the side and waited. This lady approached the register behind me with one item and asked me to ring her up, so I did. Three other women came with a handful of items and were really sweet about it, so I went ahead and rang them up as well, but I was trying to get off before more people could walk up and trap me with a large order.

Needing to get back to work, she was trying to get off the register.

Please keep in mind that I never intended to hop on a register, so I didn’t turn on the light, nor did I call people over. Just as I’m nearing the final transaction, this woman takes some of her items from one belt and brings them to mine, then walks off. I walk around the register and block off my lane. The woman comes back with more items and moves my barricade as I hear some guy telling her that I’m closed. Now, because she had some chips, milk, and a few other things, I was considering letting it slide. Then I see the guy she’s with, standing a few feet back with a LOADED buggy, telling her to move and go to another one, but she says that her things are already there, so I’m going to ring her up.

At first, the couple was talking amongst themselves.

I believe that she was trying to usher him to get in line since she “saved the spot.” He says something else, and she replies, “I don’t have to ask her.” That’s really not how it works here. As I start my final customer, I simply look up and tell her, “Hey, I’m closed.” Her: “My stuff is already right here.”

Suddenly, the woman tried to lie.

Me: “Okay, but I’m closed.” Her, cutting me off: “My stuff is already here.” *I point to the very OFF light* and say, “My light is off. I am closed.” Her: “It was just on.” Me: “It wasn’t, because I never turned it on.”

And then the insults started to fly.

Her: *Starts grabbing items.* “*Mumbo jumbo*… You have a nasty attitude.” (Something I hear alllll the time as a ***** girl with the audacity to not tolerate everyone’s foolishness.) Me: “No attitude. I’m just telling you what it is.” Her: “You do have an attitude. Look at your face… That’s why you’re ugly!” The wonderful older ladies in front of me start to say, “I know she didn’t just call you ugly,” “I know she ain’t talking about ugly,” and “You aren’t ugly.” Yes, I was still handling my customers during this, and I wish that I could’ve given them better service, but they seemed entertained lol.

The next thing she knew, the guy tried jumping in.

*I look at her.* “…OH… You think so?” Her: “Yeah… blah blah blah.” *Still trying to bicker.* I tell her she can go ahead on to another register. The guy with her starts trying to butt into the argument, telling me that I’m being rude. *Ignored.*

Here’s where things got really heated.

Him: “You’re a worker. You can’t answer my question?” *Ignored.* Him: “You ******* *****.” “Your mama’s a *****, *good sir*!” He walked off talking, and the last thing I heard was… “***.”

After it was all said and done, she explained it to management.

I give my customer her receipt and change and tell her to have a great day. Then this other lady walks up. My adrenaline was full-on pumping at this point, so I tell her that I have to leave. Now, my manager was standing right behind me the entire time, but she said absolutely nothing. I walked off and clocked out to leave. I did tell the GM about the situation, and everything straightened out in the end. Now… I know, I should’ve stayed professional, but sometimes the wrong people catch you on the wrong day, and it goes from there.

Wowzers. Those people sound like something else, but she did get pretty unprofessional there.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit feel was appropriate behavior.

This person needs to just let it go.

That’s what they should do, but they don’t.

This is just mean.

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Some small stores may, especially if it’s privately owned.

It would’ve been so much easier to just go to another register.

But not these two. They had to turn it into an argument and start calling her names.

And perhaps the most shocking part was that her manager was just standing there saying nothing.

She should’ve stepped in instead of leaving the employee to deal with all that on her own. Geez.

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