Dad Tells His Brother’s Girlfriend To Skip The Barbecue If His “Haunted” House Scares Her, But Her Reaction Has Him Questioning Their Relationship

Kids will tell you anything if you believe them.

One dad ran into that problem when his daughter decided a friendly ghost lived in their new house.

He and his wife played along, but his brother’s girlfriend started insisting the house had “evil energy.”

Even after they explained that their daughter was pretending, she wouldn’t let it go. So he told her she could skip their barbecue if the house scared her that much.

Unfortunately though, her reaction left him wondering whether he’d caused trouble in his brother’s relationship.

Read on to see how this situation played out.

AITA for telling someone not to come over to my “haunted house”? Last year, my family (me, M40, my wife, also 40, and our 7-year-old daughter, “Becca”) moved into our forever home. It is a Victorian house around 150 years old. Becca is a VERY imaginative child. She loves fairies, unicorns, ghosts, cryptids, and all those kinds of things. She also plays pretty intense make-believe games, draws vivid pictures, has an imaginary friend, the whole nine yards. We did ask her pediatrician about it at her last yearly checkup just to be on the safe side because she’s so… colorful with it, but he said there was nothing concerning, and Becca seems well-adjusted and happy — we agree.

It all started when his brother’s girlfriend found out about the house “ghost.”

Since moving, Becca insists that a ghost lives in our house as well. It’s apparently a nice ghost and hasn’t caused any mischief, so we said sure, it can stay. My brother’s GF, “Amy” (30s), is religious, and it wasn’t a problem until she heard Becca talk about our “ghost.” Then it was suddenly, “Your new house has evil energy,” and “Can I pray for you?” and “I don’t know if I feel comfortable in your house.” I don’t want this type of talk around my child, and it’s starting to feel like she’s judging our parenting. Amy will not stop, despite us telling her it is quite clearly the musings of a seven-year-old who also thinks that a fairy lives in our garden.

They tried to reason with her, but it didn’t end well.

We’re having a Labor Day BBQ this evening. Amy was on another one of her tangents last week, and I texted her and my brother together, saying, “If she’s taking my 7-year-old at face value that our house is ‘haunted’ and it’s that scary, Amy doesn’t need to come to the party. We’ll see her for Dad’s birthday at the end of the month.” That went over spectacularly, of course. Amy reacted so negatively that my brother actually started defending us, and I think their relationship might be over. I feel badly about that and only that, and that’s why I’m asking — should I just have ignored Amy? AITA?

Yikes! The brother’s girlfriend sounds like something else.

Let’s take a look at what the readers over at Reddit think.

This person suggests they use the ghost to mess with Amy.

Here’s someone who lives on “haunted” land.

For this reader, it’s all about protecting his daughter from Amy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

First of all, this woman needs to stop going on about evil energy around a seven-year-old.

His daughter is still young and will most likely grow out of it.

But there’s no reason to scare her in the meantime.

And anyway, he’s absolutely right! If she’s that uncomfortable at the house, she should just stay home.

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