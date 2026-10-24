Frustrated Resident Is Tired Of A Neighbor’s RV Blocking The Back Alley, So They’re Considering Reporting The Possible City Violation

Being neighborly doesn’t mean ignoring a vehicle that blocks access to your own garage.

One homeowner spent more than a month squeezing around an RV that wasn’t legally allowed in the alley.

Instead of having a real conversation, the neighbor gave a vague answer and shut the door.

Now they’re wondering whether it’s time to call the city.

WIBTA if I call city bylaws on my neighbour for parking their RV in the back alley? “My neighbour has always parked their work truck in the back alley by their garage. I am completely fine with this even though sometimes it gets too close to my back entrance.

Come on!

However, they have now parked their detached RV in the back alley and it is clearly blocking not only the back entrance but it’s just a little off to the entrance of my own double garage. Needless to say it has been challenging parking my car that is on the side where their RV is parked as I only have the opposite side of the back alley to angle my car to go in and out. They’ve parked their RV there for more than a month now and so I finally cracked and went to talk to them about it.

They had a VERY brief conversation.

Got one of the couple to answer the door and I asked until when are they planning to park their RV in the back, her response (in my opinion, she sounded a bit annoyed that I even asked) is they will park there for couple more days and then completely stopped the conversation by shutting her doors before I can say anything else. Now my question, since I’m a little bit frustrated with her response and in all honesty the way she acted, WIBTA if I call the city bylaw on them? Note that where I live you cannot park, even a single day, your RV in the back alley at all (I double checked the city rules and by laws for residential areas).”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another person said they’re NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

And this reader spoke up.

This homeowner already tried speaking directly, and the RV is both illegally parked and blocking access to a private garage.

Waiting the promised couple of days would be generous, but calling bylaw enforcement if it remains is completely reasonable.

If the RV wanted a long vacation, the public alley was a terrible campground.