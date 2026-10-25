He Thought “Close Enough” Was Good Enough—Until a Cashier Reminded Him How Basic Math and Stores Work

Buying something usually requires having enough money to cover the full price.

One customer ordered $2.14 worth of cigars before tossing just 60 cents onto the counter.

Instead of finding more cash, he asked whether the cashier could simply accept the massive shortage.

Read on for this quick lesson in shopping.

That’s not how buying things works… I work at an internationally recognized convenience store/gas station in a small, but economically diverse city, and as such, our store gets a wide variety of patrons. It’s Sunday, our slowest day of the week, but it’s also the day that seems to attract the most irate people.

A customer came in to this employee’s store.

My coworker is off brewing iced coffee, so I’m just doing some cigarette stocking at the counter. In comes a younger male, white, well-dressed. He’ll be referred to as SS or “Swisher Sweet” and I’ll be “Me.”

The conversation went like this.

Me: Hi, how can I help you? SS: Yeah, can I get two of the “2 for 99 cents” Regular Swishers? Me: Sure thing, boss. I quickly scan the cigars and announce the total.

The customer was $1.50 short but wanted to take the items anyway.

Me: Your total is $2.14 SS: (tosses a handful of change on the counter) Here you go, man. I quickly count it up, and it comes out to about 60 cents. Me: (slightly confused) I only have 60 cents here. SS: Yeah, I know. That’s all I got. Is that okay?

He gave the customer a witty reply.

Me: Um, that’s not really how you buy things. SS: Come on, man! I gave you my money. Can I just have them?! Me: Sorry, unless you come back with another dollar fifty, I can’t let you have these. SS: Whatever! SS pushes open door and leaves. I just shake my head and put the swishers back.

That’s so weird that the customer thought he could buy something when he clearly didn’t have enough money to buy it.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a hilarious comment from this user.

Another funny remark from this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And lastly, this person gives their honest opinion.

This customer knowingly handed over less than one-third of the total and still expected to leave with both cigars.

When the cashier refused, he became angry and stormed out without purchasing anything.

He brought pocket change and billionaire confidence.