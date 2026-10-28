Helpful Shopper Carried Heavy Cat Litter For An Older Woman, But Another Customer Mistook The Kind Gesture For Part Of His Job

Helping an elderly neighbor carry pet supplies doesn’t make someone available to every customer in the store.

This shopper was hauling cat food when a stranger grabbed their wrist and demanded service.

That demand somehow continued even after they clearly explained that they didn’t work there.

Check out the dinner-themed reply they’d been waiting years to use.

Buy me dinner My neighbor is a 70-something cat lady who will take me to lunch every other weekend in exchange for lifting all the cat litter and cat food at the pet store and then unloading it at her place. Last December…before everything, the store decided they weren’t letting carts leave the building, so I took the first bunch of bags to the car and went back while she got the car started and pulled up to the doors.

Someone thought he was an employee.

On the last trip inside, a Karen grabs my wrist and snaps “You’re helping me next.” I give the “Sorry, I don’t work here” spiel and she seems to absorb that I’m not wearing a polo and khakis and that I’m listening to music.

He had been waiting for the perfect opportunity for this comeback.

This does not stop her though. “Well, you’ll still help me anyway.” And, with the desperation of having held back a joke I’d wanted to make for years, I said, “You’ll have to buy me dinner first.” And left.

That’s completely ridiculous to expect someone who doesn’t work at a store to help you just because you want them to help you.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about a girl who helped an older couple with their groceries.

I like OP’s comeback better than this one.

Touching a random stranger is pretty rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

This is a funny misinterpretation of the story!

This shopper was helping an elderly neighbor in exchange for lunch when another customer grabbed them and demanded assistance.

Rather than argue after explaining the obvious, they said she would need to buy dinner first and walked away.

She wanted free labor but accidentally started the world’s fastest and least romantic dinner negotiation.