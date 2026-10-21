Her Boyfriend Sulked On The Beach Vacation Because She Wanted Rest, Not Swimming Or Intimacy

Vacations should be enjoyable for everyone involved.

The following story is about a woman who was wondering if she was selfish for wanting two hours of rest while she and her boyfriend were on vacation.

Her boyfriend wanted to spend six hours at the beach and became passive-aggressive when she decided to stay on the sunbeds instead.

She also felt pressured to follow exactly what her boyfriend wanted even if she preferred to do something else.

Do you think OP has a valid argument? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for wanting a mid-day time to sleep on our vacation We are on vacation with my boyfriend. I don’t know if it’s selfish and boring that I want like 2 hours in the middle of the day to rest. He wants to spend time at the beach for like 6 hours. And doesn’t like me sitting at the sunbeds because he thinks the sea is limited yearly, and we should be together. If I don’t go in the water, he gets passive-aggressive sometimes.

This woman wants to have some rest while on vacation.

I work all day, while he works part-time, so he is rested while I want some rest while on vacation. I don’t want to be outside all the time. He also got mad when I told him that I wouldn’t mind if his shorts fell down. Because he was scared they would, as they are very loose. He got mad that I wasn’t caring for him. So, AITA for that as well?

She also refuses intimacy, which upsets her boyfriend.

And lastly, am I the jerk that sometimes I will act exhausted? Because if I say I don’t want to have a romantic time, he will get a bit mad and passive-aggressive. He doesn’t say it, but he acts like he is mad to show me. So, am I the jerk for all these things?

Wanting rest during a vacation is completely reasonable, especially since OP works longer hours and needs time to recharge.

Her boyfriend’s passive-aggressive reaction to her boundaries is quite concerning, to be honest.

Ugh! Nobody should feel pressured to be intimate just to keep their partner happy.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a short and simple question.

This user shares an idea.

Here’s an honest opinion.

It’s a sign to run, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A vacation is supposed to be relaxing, not feeling pressured to meet someone else’s expectations.

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