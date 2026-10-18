Her Boyfriend’s Dad Yelled At Her For Asking Him To Put The Toilet Seat Down, But She’s Even More Upset That Her Boyfriend Didn’t Defend Her

Isn’t it insane how some partners are never there for you?

This woman shares how her boyfriend never supported her when his dad yelled at her over a small issue.

Check out the full story.

AITA for asking my boyfriend’s dad to leave my house after a fight over the toilet seat? I (28F) recently bought my first house. It’s older and could use some cosmetic updates, but it’s completely move-in ready and was actually priced significantly lower than comparable homes in the area, which is a big reason I bought it.

Her family has opposed the idea…

From the beginning, my bf’s (27M) dad has been pretty negative about the house. He repeatedly told me I overpaid, implied I was stupid for buying a house that needed “so much work,” and generally made comments that rubbed me the wrong way. Recently they were both over at my house. At one point I went into the bathroom and noticed the toilet seat had been left up, so I came out and jokingly said, “okay, which one of you left the toilet seat up?” I meant for it to sound like teasing/ribbing, (even though I did mean it), kind of how guys joke with each other. His dad kind of laughed and ignored me at first.

UH OH…

A few minutes later I brought it up again and said, “okay seriously though, please put the toilet seat down.” He refused. We went back and forth a few more times, and every time he refused and started making comments about how I was stupid for “not knowing how to use a toilet” because I could just put the seat down myself. He also implied that it was my job as the woman to do it. At that point things escalated. I’ll fully admit that after being mocked/refused, I got an edge to my voice and raised it some because I was frustrated that a simple request in my own home was turning into this huge issue.

That’s INSANE!

Finally, I calmly said, “okay, I would like for you to leave now.” At that point he stormed out, slammed the door, yelled “DON’T ASK ME FOR A THING,” got in his truck, and peeled out of the neighborhood. The part that upset me most though was my boyfriend’s reaction. He said absolutely nothing during any of this. He didn’t defend me, didn’t tell his dad to calm down, didn’t say the sexist comments were inappropriate — nothing. Afterward he completely dismissed my feelings and kept saying “it’s just a toilet seat.”

He never supported her during this argument!

I repeatedly tried explaining that it was never actually about the toilet seat. It was about: -Being mocked and disrespected in my own house after making a simple request -The sexist comments -Feeling unsupported by my boyfriend while someone spoke to me that way

She knows she might also be at fault…

My boyfriend says his dad felt disrespected by the way I initially called him out and thinks I escalated things unnecessarily. I can understand that my wording/tone may not have landed the way I intended, and I did acknowledge that later. But then my boyfriend also told me that afterward, his dad told him he needed to “keep his woman in line,” and my boyfriend admitted that he said NOTHING in response to that either because he “didn’t want to escalate things.” I still feel like the actual issue is being ignored. Now my boyfriend thinks I’m massively overreacting and making drama over “just a toilet seat,” while I feel like this situation revealed a much bigger issue in our relationship. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds super intense!

Why would his boyfriend act so aloof to the whole thing?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows this woman got a preview of what her life is going to be like with that man.

This user knows the boyfriend is problematic.

This user suggests this girl to run from this relationship!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this postabout a man who thought he was staying with his brother for a month in his 1-bedroom Tokyo apartment, then got hit with a list of local hotels.

This user wishes this girl bought the house herself without her family.

This user knows if they can’t respect the girl, then they need to leave.

Somebody needs to make a wise decision here!

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