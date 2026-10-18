Her Food Kept Disappearing, So She Started Storing It Separately. Her Housemate Complained About Her to Everyone

Shared kitchens require basic respect.

This college roommate kept eating food that wasn’t hers.

Promises to replace it went nowhere.

A mini fridge finally ended the buffet.

Check out how it all went down.

AITA for hiding food from my roommate? I (19F) lived with another girl in college. She consistently would eat my food, and when I caught her, she said she would “replace it,” but never did.

So she started taking drastic measures to protect what was hers.

I finally got a mini fridge for my room and started labeling what I left in the kitchen.

But this really got her roommate talking.

She was calling me “petty” and told our friends I made the apartment “hostile” (really don’t know how it was my fault). I just don’t think I should be feeding the both of us. AITA for locking up my food?

She purchased the meals, so therefore, they should be hers and hers alone.

What did Reddit think?

“Hostile” is one way of putting it.

Her roommate is being quite the hypocrite here.

Just because you’re roommates with someone doesn’t mean you should be expected to share everything.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

If her roommate steals food, what else does she take when no one’s looking?

This student only hid her groceries after her roommate repeatedly ate them without replacing anything.

Labeling food and using a private fridge wasn’t hostile, but stealing someone else’s meals certainly was.