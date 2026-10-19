Her Sister’s Kids Kept Begging Her for Cash—Until She Confronted Her Sister Over Failing to Provide for Them

Folks, this is a pretty sad story…

Because when we hear about kids not being properly cared for by their parents, it’s a huge bummer.

In today’s story, a woman opened up about why she called out her sister…

Because her sister’s kids keep asking her for money.

Did she take things too far?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for calling my sister out when her kids asked me for money? “We (me 39 y/o woman and sister is 41) grew up poor, mostly because of our parents’ choices. Mom played bingo instead of paying bills, and we went years without some of the basics. I went to college to get a job where I wouldn’t have to worry about money. In the last 20 years, I’ve asked for help one time to pay my bills. I’ve lived in HCOL states and never lavishly. I married my husband two years ago. Only since then have I stopped worrying about money. Sister has a job making decent money but has had to borrow often or supplement with DoorDash. She has four kids but has a lot of family support, and is rarely single.

It’s the same old story…

Still, it feels like a rehashing of how we grew up. She treats herself out and on trips. Her kids don’t go without, but when they ask for money, she says she doesn’t have anything to spare. Unfortunately she’s also been evicted multiple times. She was evicted again about a month after she returned from her most recent trip. Earlier this year, I had my first child who spent four months in the NICU. We were overwhelmed when he came home. I left work to care for him and did 95% of the care while my husband worked 14 hour days to catch up. We have a good community, but I still needed therapy and antidepressants. So we paid for some of my family to visit so they could meet baby and relieve some of our burden. I offered to pay for sister, but she said she didn’t have the time.

Hmm…

So for the last two years, her oldest started asking for money. At first, I sent small amounts, but as his requests became more lavish, I asked him to stop as I just felt like an ATM. He was 15 and could get a job but refused. I told him I’d pay for school stuff, but he never asked for that. He recently asked for shoes. My sister told me she told him to ask even though he didn’t want to, and I was annoyed but didn’t make a big deal out of it.

This was getting annoying…

A week later, her other son asked for money. He’d never asked before, so I gave it. But he asked again two weeks later. I asked if his mom told him to ask. He said no, but he wanted to anyway as he had only asked once before. I confronted my sister about why she didn’t stop him from asking. We got into an argument. She said it was sad that I made a big deal of them asking me for a few dollars when I was willing to buy plane tickets and that family should help. She thinks I look down on her because I am in a two-income household now. I’ve held my tongue over the years about her choices, but her response didn’t sit right with me.

She let her have it!

I told her that I felt like she was mad I wouldn’t supplement her finances while she was spending her money vacationing instead of paying her rent, and it wasn’t fair to me to set her kids up for disappointment knowing I’d say no. The next day I apologized for being mean, but she still isn’t talking to me. I wasn’t saying it to gloss things over because I know it’s not the same as apologizing for what I actually said, but I still wanted to apologize for that part at least. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user nailed it.

Another person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about siblings who don’t think they should have to give up their own sports’ seasons to help with their younger siblings.

And this reader spoke up.

These kids are really getting the short end of the stick.

And it’s all because of their mom.

What a sad story.

Her sister needs to get her act together!