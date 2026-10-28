His Landlord Demanded He Stop Driving Different Cars Home Every Night—Even Though He Only Brought Home Vehicles From the Dealership Where He Worked

One great benefit of working for a car dealership is that you often get to drive different vehicles outside of work.

What would you do if you took a different vehicle home almost every day, but then your landlord got upset about it and didn’t want you switching cars all the time?

That is what is happening to the guy in this story, and he doesn’t know what to do since he doesn’t even own his own vehicle.

Hopefully he can work something out with the landlord, otherwise he will have some issues. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Landlord is trying to control what cars I drive I rent from a private landlord and they decided to suddenly have a problem with my transportation situation.

This is an unusual situation, no doubt about that.

I work at a dealership, so I drive dealership vehicles home after work in order to verify that the funny sound or weird shake for example is gone. For this reason I do not own a personal vehicle. My job provides me with one. My landlords tried to tell me to remove “commercial inventory.”

They might have some limitations on the cars that are allowed.

This happened after there was one coolant leak from a car I drove that I promptly handled and cleaned. I responded to it so fast that they didn’t even have time to confront me about it but they saw me scrubbing and later on realized it was a leak of some sort and then sent a message sharing commercial inventory is to be removed. They did not specify it was because of the leak. When asked about it, they said they don’t like the assortment of vehicles I bring back. Is this allowed???

Let’s see what the agreement says.

Here is the parking section of my lease- “Tenant may park any vehicles in the parking area located on the grounds of the Building during the Lease term. Landlord shall be entitled to require all vehicles parking in the Parking Area to be registered with Landlord including, without limitation, providing Landlord with any required information, such as the vehicle license plate number and the owner’s name and contact information.

They do have some limitations here.

Landlord shall be entitled to institute parking controls and other measures including, without limitation, requiring vehicle tags or decals and installing access gates with security cards or access codes. Landlord may impose reasonable and customary charges on Tenant and other Occupants for security cards and lor vehicle tags or decals.

This section might be what causes him trouble.

No vehicles other than Registered Vehicles may be parked in the parking area by Tenant, any other Occupant, or any of their guests. If Tenant replaces any of the Registered Vehicles, Tenant must notify Landlord of that replacement and provide Landlord with the new identification information (as set forth above) for the replacement vehicle prior to parking that vehicle in the parking area. NATURE OF PARKING RIGHTS – Tenant may park in any open parking space available in the parking area, and neither Tenant nor any other tenant…”

Why are they upset about it now?

They never asked to register any cars with them. This is a quiet neighborhood and I park in the driveway. They knew I worked at a dealership and saw that I drove dealership cars and even complimented one of the cars I was on when we first met. Never had any issues with them until now.

It does seem like the rental agreement includes some language that gives them the right to do what they are doing. He should talk to them and try to get this worked out.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This commenter thinks they should try to meet in the middle.

A free car to use is a great benefit.

This should be all it takes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Do these cars have dealership tags?

Registering a different vehicle every day would get annoying.

The landlord is being unreasonable, but he has to work with him. Finding some type of compromise shouldn’t be too difficult.

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