His Roommate Wants to Park in the Garage, and He Wants Extra Rent for It. They Can’t Agree on a Fair Price

It’s interesting how some people think they just completely ENTITLED to certain things.

And if you’ve ever had to deal with someone who has this kind of attitude, all I can say is that it can be a rough ride!

Especially if that person happens to be your roommate…

Check out what this guy had to say about the situation he’s dealing with.

Get started now!

AITA for wanting my housemate to pay more rent for priority use of our garage? “My housemate recently bought a flashy car and, given the neighbourhood we are in, he said he will be parking it in the garage so it doesn’t get vandalised. Prior to this we were both parking our cars in the garage and driveway on a first-come, first-served basis. He never asked me whether I was okay with the arrangement, he just sort of announced it. I told him that in the future we need to have discussions about changes to shared spaces in the house and that I did not like how this decision was made. I was still feeling angry a few hours later and realised while I understand he wants to protect his car, I do not think what he has done is fair.

Sounds fair, right?

I texted him and asked him if we could shift the rent by $50 so he was paying for the secure parking. He responded that he does not believe this is fair. He does go away for work somewhat frequently, so I’m guessing maybe he is assuming that I will get to use the space while he was gone. I’m not sure if he would take this car with him while he’s away.

Now what…?

He does have a big trip coming up this year where he would be flying so his car would just be sitting in the garage the whole time. He would basically have priority use any other time as well. We currently split the rent 50/50. He has a larger bedroom than me with an ensuite and walk-in-robe. I do have basically exclusive use to the other bathroom (we don’t really have guests over often) which has nice amenities and a desk set up in the living space so I can wfh some days. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

And this person spoke up.

I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong.

His friend needs to wise up and stop being an entitled brat.

‘Nuff said!

These two roommates are definitely not seeing eye-to-eye…

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