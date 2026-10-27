Homeowner Tried To Be Nothing But Polite To Their Neighbour – But They Keep Parking On His Property And Now Are Even Putting His Dogs At Risk

You’d like to think that when you moved in next door to someone, while you might not be friends, at least you would be respectful towards one another. Not making too much noise, especially not late into the night, saying hello when you see one another in the street, perhaps getting one another’s bins in if the other is on vacation – that sort of thing.

And while that is generally the case – after all, the vast majority of folk are reasonable – there are plenty of neighbours out there who are entirely self-centred, who won’t do anything unless they can see how it serves their interests. But even worse are the folk who are simply out to cause trouble, with ‘bothering the neighbours’ an entertaining pastime of theirs.

Unfortunately for the person in this story, their neighbour falls into the more bothersome camp. And their run-ins are becoming increasingly concerning.

Read on to find out more.

AITA neighbour? There’s a long history with the neighbours next to me that I share an alley with. My garage and driveway are assessable through the alley, and I have an additional carport I can access from the back of my house. They park in the alley daily. I had to get the roof of my carport replaced, and I work nightshift so it’s hard to catch them so I left a note asking to please not park in the alley until I got everything figured out. That didn’t end well… I ended up having to call the police almost daily because they continuously parked me in.

And now things have got even worse.

Fast forward about a year, they still park there but that’s beside the point. The children that live next door are always in my side yard playing. I’ve never said a word, even when the kids would throw objects at my fence, baseballs, bats, frisbees, everything CHUCKED at my fence. The fence is 7 ft tall, and I have two small dogs that have a doggy door to get in and out because I am gone for up to 14 hours at a time. When the kids lost a ball over my fence, I was not home, both of my dogs were outside. I have ring footage of the kids going into my fence to get the ball.

And that really infuriated this person.

I know it sounds dumb but am I wrong for that being what pushed me over the edge? I had to have family go to my house to ensure the gate was closed and that my dogs were still both inside. When my family asked the kids to talk to their parents, they came out of the house SCREAMING – again I have all of this on video. What do I do next? My current plan is make their lives hell, meaning to call the police every time they’re parked in the alley or one of them crosses onto my property? I might have some dirt that could literally make one of them lose their job, all of their licenses, do I do that? How petty is appropriate, considering their response to their kids entering my fenced in yard with dogs was “I don’t give a ****?”

Wow, these sound like absolutely horrendous neighbours.

Where did the kids get the idea that you could just go into someone else’s yard when they’re not home?

Probably from their parents, given they think it’s okay to park in someone else’s alley.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought the dogs’ safety was paramount.

And others worried that he could get in trouble if the kids got hurt on his property too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Meanwhile, this Redditor gave him clear instructions for where to go from here.

Clearly these neighbours are not good people. They know exactly what they’re doing to bother their neighbour, but they do it anyway, day after day. And then when their kids are trespassing and risking the dogs getting loose, they simply do not care, and cuss out the concerned family member that politely came round to discuss the issue.

This guy needs to be collecting video evidence and compiling a log of all the time that these issues have happened, so that when this inevitably escalates, he has something to fall back on. Because these people are behaving horrendously, treating the neighbour and their property with nothing but disrespect. And given how things have gone, it doesn’t seem like they’re stopping any time soon.

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