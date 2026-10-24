Hotel Employee Watched A Picky Guest Scribble Complaints In A Notebook Every Time He Wanted A New Room, So She Questioned Whether The Problem Was The Rooms Or The Guest

A hotel is supposed to be a place to relax, but for one guest, it was merely a rotation of rooms that never quite met his standards.

A front desk employee watched this particularly picky guest come downstairs again and again, asking to switch rooms without ever giving a good reason why.

The complaints were vague, and the one specific excuse, a smell he didn’t like, didn’t hold up.

Eventually the system refused to move him again, and her manager spent an hour showing him multiple options.

Now she’s wondering whether the rooms were ever the real problem.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

Annoying strange guest So I work front desk for a hotel. We have this guy who has been staying with us as a guest for a few weeks.

This guest is a bit peculiar.

He has this special feature on his phone for people who are hard of hearing, so he always calls the front desk through his own phone rather than the hotel room phones.

But not everything adds up.

When he comes to the front desk to complain about how he wants to switch rooms for the hundredth time, he doesn’t seem deaf. Although he will speak half of a sentence and then start scribbling the rest of the sentence he was saying in this little notebook he carries around, and then hold it up for us to read. We have moved his room so many times that the system won’t even let us move him anymore.

His reasons for wanting to move are usually very inconsequential.

Last time he wanted to switch rooms, he said it was because there was a smell he didn’t like. I’ve smelled him in the morning before a shower, and there’s no way the room was that bad compared to him.

Now the employee has began to question his true motives.

I know for a fact he isn’t at the hotel with anyone else, so I assume maybe he’s there on business? Anyways, I wanted to ask any other picky folks what could possibly be going through his mind as to why he wants to move rooms so much?

Leadership is starting to crack down too.

We got an email from our manager saying he’s taken an hour to show him multiple rooms and has told the guest we will not accommodate any more moves on his stay.

At a certain point, someone just needs to lay down the law with this guy.

I wanted to tell the guest, “Look, if you aren’t happy with the first four rooms, what makes you think you’ll be happy with the fifth? Maybe it’s just you, or you need to find another hotel.” LOL. We already know what he’s gonna say every time he comes downstairs to the front desk and starts scribbling in his notebook.

What a strange situation.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user thinks requesting to switch rooms should be saved for important things only.

Some guests don’t pay attention to the rules.

This user thinks management should have put a stop to this a long time ago.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about customer who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to outdated price-matching policies.

Some guests just need to be cut loose.

The mystery in this story is less about the rooms and more about what the guest is actually looking for.

He never gave a clear reason, which suggests there was never actually anything wrong with any of these rooms.

Maybe he was lonely, maybe he was restless, and maybe he just enjoyed the attention of a staff scrambling to please him. None of those explanations make it the hotel’s job to keep shuffling him around.

Ultimately, he can either take what he’s given or find somewhere else to stay.

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