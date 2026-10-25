Man Is Done Being Treated Worse Than His Siblings By His Mom, So He’s Ready To Cut Her Out Of His Life

A person can only take so much ridicule and indifference before they decide that they’ve had enough.

And, unfortunately, that happens a lot with family members.

And here we go again, folks!

In this story, a man explained why he’s DONE with his mom.

Get all the details below and see if you think he’s taking things too far.

AITA for no longer celebrating my mom’s birthday or Mother’s Day? “I (34M) am the youngest of 3 siblings. I’m financially stable, active at the gym, and all around healthy. I’m deemed, “The one I don’t have to worry about”. My mom and I, in my opinion, don’t have a good relationship. To her, everything is fine, and when something happens I’m told, “He’ll get over it.” or “I don’t remember that happening. You must’ve dreamt it.” because when I was a kid I did used to be a liar / story teller. Every year for my siblings’ birthdays they are given thoughtful gifts and their favorite kind of cake.

You can tell that he feels a bit left out.

Two years ago I was given a gift card, which, for years I’ve expressed I didn’t like because I don’t need money and it shows the don’t know anything about me; and no cake. My birthday was coming up again and I asked for one thing. No presents or money, just a cake made by my mom two months before my birthday. She promised she would and I sadly was excited for this very small request. Promised again and again she would. My birthday comes around, I pick my older brother up and head to my mom’s. I walk in and met with the normal greeting of, “Where’s your brother?” before answering with my, “I’m good, mom. How bout you? That’s great to hear. Anyways, *brother is just grabbing things from the car.” then I was wished a Happy Birthday.

Uh oh…

I go to the fridge to grab a drink, no cake in sight. Kitchen counter, dining room table, or fridge. I stupidly still held hope. After dinner and conversation that I always have to carry when we meet I ask, what’s for dessert? My mom answered with an, “Oh, I forgot the cake. I think there’s some old cupcakes from *previous holiday*. She then slid crusty old, mini cupcakes, that were 3/4 missing and also from 2 weeks ago. My sister noticed how upset I was and could hear her trying to tell my mom why I’m upset while I was playing with my niece nearby.

Jeez…

Only to hear again, “He’ll get over it. He looks fine.” I should also mention that I would’ve even been happy with a store bought cake. Keep also in mind that my mom AND step dad both work at a market with popular bakery sections. Also every gathering my mom buys from said bakery because she thinks there should always be dessert when we get together and have dinner.

He’s over it!

After that I told my sister and brother that I’m done. That’s not my mom, she’s your’s. Mom is a title that’s earned and I call everyone’s mother, Mom, until proven otherwise. This is not a title that my mother deserves. My brother and sister are telling me to forgive her to keep the peace, but I shouldn’t keep getting my heart stomped on and watch her treat my siblings with care. Then celebrating her birthdays and mother’s days, when she can’t even celebrate the 1 day that’s just for me. After this, I’m not longer celebrating my birthdays. AITA?”

Now let’s see how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual asked a good question.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

And this person shared their thoughts.

His mom kind of had this coming, don’t you think…?

I sure do!

Good grief…

Well, this sure went off the rails in a hurry!