Man Is Frustrated By Friend Who Takes Forever To Eat, Even After The Server Has Cleared The Table

Dining out with friends should be enjoyable, but different eating habits can test everyone’s patience.

The following story is about a man who often eats out with a group of friends.

He noticed that one of them always ate very slowly because they would take a bite, look around, talk, and repeat the process.

Even after the server cleared the table, he continued taking bites between conversations while the others waited.

Some friends wanted to get up and go outside to smoke, but others believed leaving before he finished was rude.

What do you think about this? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA or are all of us for not waiting for our slow friend to finish eating? There are several people in a group of friends. And when we go out to dinner, there may be four of us. Sometimes, there may be six of us, eight of us, or even 10 of us. We have one person who inevitably takes forever and ever to finish eating.

This man’s friend eats very slowly.

I mean, we are finished, and the server has cleared the table. And all that is left are some drink glasses, but he is still eating. He takes a bite, looks around, talks for a while, then takes another bite and repeats the process. Meanwhile, everyone else has eaten their meal, not quickly but normally.

Now, he’s wondering who is at fault in this situation.

Some of our friends smoke and leave the table to go outside. It has been suggested that some of our group thinks it’s rude for anyone to get up and leave the table before he’s finished. So, are we the jerks, or is he?

Honestly, I think nobody should have to sit at a cleared dinner table indefinitely just because one person eats slowly.

As long as the friends are polite and do not pressure him to rush, they should be free to get up when they are ready.

Meanwhile, OP’s friend should also be aware that the group may be inconveniently waiting for him to finish.

Because maybe he’s not aware of the situation. Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal condition.

Another slow eater speaks up.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

This one shares their thoughts.

Finally, here’s another personal experience.

Dinner with friends shouldn’t involve unlimited waiting time.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office. Read Story →