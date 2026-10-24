Man Tells Friend To Grow Up After He Won’t Stop Bragging About How Popular He Was In High School

Living in the past is never a good look.

A man spent years hearing the same tales from a friend who acted as though the high school popularity contest never ended.

He brought up the parties, the classmates, and the girls he could have had, even while they drove past actual teenagers.

But one day, the man finally had enough and instructed his friend to grow up and that perhaps high school may have been the best it ever got for him.

His friend fired back that he was jealous, then stopped speaking to him altogether.

The man doesn’t regret the point, only maybe the delivery.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my friend he’s 36 and needs to get over high school? Me and my friend are both 36M, and I swear this guy thinks he’s still in high school. Every time we hang out, he brings up something from back then.

His friend seems to long for the “good old days.”

He talks about how popular he was, how everyone knew him, the parties he went to, and how people used to look up to him. He even talks about old classmates like we’re all still competing for some imaginary popularity contest.

This often turns creepy.

The worst is when we’re driving and pass a group of teenage girls. He always brings up how he bagged the hottest girl in school and how all the other guys were jealous. He’ll start talking about how he was the man back then and how he could’ve had pretty much any girl he wanted.

Now the man is starting to feel sorry for his friend, so he felt he had no other choice but to speak up.

It’s honestly embarrassing because we’re literally middle-aged men driving around listening to him brag about his teenage dating life. Last weekend, he was doing it again, and I finally told him to grow up. I said we’re 36, nobody cares who the popular guy was in high school, and he needs to stop acting like he’s still living there.

Of course, his friend didn’t take it well.

He got really offended and said I was just jealous because I apparently wasn’t as popular as him. I told him that if he’s still trying to prove he’s the coolest guy in the room at 36, then maybe high school was the peak of his life. He got ticked and hasn’t really spoken to me since. I get that people like reminiscing, but this guy genuinely acts like he’s still that same teenager. AITA for being blunt with him?

Sounds like this guy did what needed to be done.

What did Reddit have to say?

Peaking in high school really is a thing.

Some people don’t think of high school at all, and maybe that’s healthier.

People often don’t think kindly of people who peaked in high school.

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This commenter’s quip puts into perspective how ridiculous all of this really is.

This friend is still performing for a high school audience that graduated twenty years ago.

Reminiscing is fine, but replaying the same popularity stories every time the car starts moves past nostalgia and into a bit nobody asked to see again.

The man gave him plenty of runway before he spoke up, and telling him to grow up was blunt but not totally baseless.

Graduation was a long time ago, and it’s time he accepts that.

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