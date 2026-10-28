Mother Has Been Setting Aside Money For Her Daughter’s Private Education, But Her Stepson’s Mom Now Expects The Same Financial Support For Him

Blended families can make money decisions feel deeply personal, especially when children may receive different opportunities.

This stepmother has supported her partner’s son for years while quietly saving for her own daughter’s future.

Now the boy’s mother expects her to fund private school too, even though both biological parents have saved nothing.

Read on for the family drama’s breakdown.

AITA for not wanting to pay for my step son to go to private school? My partner and I have a child together and a 10 year old step son from his previous relationship (we aren’t married).

We have my step son 50% of the time and his mother the other 50% of the time. I earn more than my partner but not considerably more but I am very good at saving. Since our child was born I have been putting money in to a savings account for her and will continue to do so towards a house deposit when she is older and also saving a fund towards private school.

This is where the problem comes in!

My partner has not been putting any money aside for either child and neither has my step son’s mum. Now that my step son’s mum has heard that we have been looking at private schools for our daughter she is accusing me of being unfair to her son. Over the years I have paid for clothing, activities, holidays and a private tutor and treated him as I would my own but now this has caused a rift.

She feels conflicted.

I would love for him to have the same opportunities as my daughter but he has two parents and I can’t understand why it’s all up to me to save for both children or why my biological child should miss out on the opportunities I am trying to create for her. It’s confusing, as a step parent one minute you get told to treat them as your own and the next minute you get told not to overstep because you aren’t their mum. AITA?

The stepson’s parents really need to start saving for his future.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one!

Exactly! This user knows these people are insane to expect her to pay for the step-child.

This user wants her to have clear communication with the husband.

That’s right! This user knows the kid is not this woman’s responsibility.

This user knows this woman doesn’t have to pitch in!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Exactly! This user knows this entire situation is a big NO!

This woman has already supported her stepson generously, but she shouldn’t carry the full cost of private school while both parents contribute nothing.

Still, she and her partner need an honest plan for handling different opportunities before either child feels less valued.

Three adults entered the school-fee conversation, but somehow only one arrived with a savings account.