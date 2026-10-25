Neighbor Insists Her Dog Should Still Be Allowed Into A Man’s Yard Because It Used To Have Access, Sparking A Fence Dispute

Moving into a new home sometimes reveals that neighbors considered the previous owner’s generosity a permanent property right.

One family’s perfectly ordinary fencing project upset an elderly neighbor whose dog had grown accustomed to roaming across both yards.

Rather than accept the new boundary, she branded them animal haters and began recruiting the neighborhood to oppose construction.

Check out how this story played out.

AITA for fencing off my property We bought the house we’re currently in about 6 months ago and we recently has a surveyor come to our property to figure out exactly where our property line is so we can put up a fence. The old fence was kind of a hodgepodge of different types of fences that were falling apart. We wanted to have something more uniform and you know, not falling apart. While the surveyor was here, the old lady living next door (noseybody) came out to see what we were doing and we let her know we were planning on putting up a fence.

But the issue didn’t end with noseyness.

Here’s where it goes left but I don’t understand what the issue is. She said that we weren’t allowed to put up a fence and when we asked why, she said her dog was used to having all of not only her backyard but our backyard too because the old owners were okay with it. I don’t have anything against the dog but I also want a fence around our house because we have small children and it makes me feel better to know that we have a fence because there is a small forrested area and a small creek behind our property.

She’s rallying for doggie squatter rights.

She started ranting and raving about how young people today are selfish and that I’m an animal hater because I don’t want her dog to have space to roam. I told her that it had nothing to do with her and everything to do with us. She’s now trying to rally other people in the neighborhood to try and pressure us into not putting up a fence because her dog is “grandfathered in” Not sure into what but reddit AITA? [Non-HOA neighborhood thank goodness]

Let’s see what the wild animals of the comments say:

That dog literally doesn’t know what laws are.

This is clearly the right thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

The priorities are correct, not to mention the property rights.

These homeowners surveyed their land and planned a fence to protect their young children from the nearby woods and creek.

Their neighbor’s dog may miss the extra space, but permission from former owners doesn’t grant permanent access to someone else’s backyard.

She thinks canine squatter’s rights outrank property lines.