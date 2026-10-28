Neighbour Is Always Frying Stuff, And Their Choice To Throw Their Door Open When They Do Means That The Stink Leaks Into The Neighbouring Apartment

When you live in an apartment complex, there are certain things that you have to accept. And one of those is noise. Now we’re not talking excessive noise, like loud music or yelling or running in the middle of the night. But the sound of your neighbour walking around, and closing doors and cupboards (not slamming them, just shutting them) is something that is simply going to happen, and if you want to live in an apartment, you’re going to have to deal with it – and plenty of other mild, neighbour-related inconveniences.

But sometimes your neighbours push things too far, and that’s where the apartment owner in this story has found themselves. Because their neighbours’ undesirable behaviour is affecting their everyday, and though they’ve tried to talk to the neighbours reasonably, they continually refuse to change.

Read on to find out more.

How to deal with neighbours when management won’t do anything? Long story short, my next door neighbors keep leaving their flat door open every-time they cook, resulting in the hallway and my house stinking (usually heavy fry). I went through the friendly neighbour route and told them that it was really disturbing to come home to my whole house smelling like ****. They said they would be careful, gave me some excuse about inadequate ventilation, but never actually stopped.

Let’s see what this neighbour tried next.

The next logical route was to complain through management, but that also came back empty handed as they said it was the flat owner’s responsibility and not theirs. I’m not left with no practical options but a thirst for sweet revenge by somehow doing something that would also be “legal” and not get me in trouble, but will result in causing my neighbors enough of a headache that they might finally give in and stop. My ideas have been to blast music, cook really disgusting food and leave my door open etc., but I want something more.

Wow, this must be really annoying.

No one wants to come home to find that their house stinks of fried food.

It’s petty, but it’s no wonder this person wants to get revenge.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit said about this.

This person could relate, but thought that they should get practical instead of getting even.

While others thought that they should collect evidence and records for a complaint.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought it was management’s responsibility to do something about this.

The fact that the building management company are unwilling to do anything about this is completely unfair. Because regardless of what they might say, communal spaces, like the area between these two units, is their responsibility. So if there is a ventilation problem that is causing all of next door’s cooking smells to contaminate their neighbour’s home, then it’s on them to deal with it. Simply brushing it off is lazy and really shirking their duties.

Clearly if the neighbours would just open a side window instead of throwing their door open, this wouldn’t be causing such a problem. There’s no need to have your front door open when you’re cooking unless there is a serious issue within your home that needs sorting. And regardless of the close proximity, a neighbour should not be having to clear their house of your cooking smells.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →