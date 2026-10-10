One Apartment Dispute Escalated When A Dog Camera Stopped Feeling Like Pet Monitoring And Started Looking More Like A Way To Spy On Conversations

Privacy at home should not disappear simply because a roommate owns a pet camera.

A device installed to watch one dog soon began capturing far more than canine activity.

That concern escalated when this tenant learned their roommate had listened to and zoomed in on a private phone conversation.

Check out the full invasion of privacy below.

AITA for thinking a camera is an invasion of my privacy I feel like I am going absolutely crazy and just need an unbiased opinion. I live with a roommate who has a dog. It is a big dog, and our living situation really does not accommodate that.

So the roommate found a way to watch the dog while he was away.

Due to my roommate’s work schedule, they cannot let him out frequently, so eventually after a while, my roommate got a camera to watch him. My roommate never asked me about getting the camera, and it was set up in the middle of the living space to see everything (not just the dog).

But then it became clear his roommate was beginning to cross a line.

Eventually, my roommate told me that there was a time he listened to one of my phone conversations after the camera alerted that I was in the living space. He even showed me how I was zoomed in on, and they could hear everything I was saying (it was nothing bad, but still).

His roommate was incredibly dismissive of his concerns.

I then brought this up, and it was brushed off like it was nothing, which caused a huge fight. AITA for thinking this is an invasion of my privacy?

No one deserves to be watched without their consent.

What did Reddit think?

If it was this commenter, they would just plain move out.

This roommate does seem to have an ulterior motive.

This commenter doesn’t even think there’s a valid reason for the camera in the first place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an artist who made sure to leave the walls of her home blank and boring before moving out, even though they were covered with gorgeous murals before then.

There’s no doubt in this commenter’s mind: the camera needs to go.

The camera may have been purchased for the dog, but monitoring and replaying a roommate’s private conversation crossed an obvious boundary.

A simple discussion and mutually agreed placement could have protected the pet without turning the shared living room into a surveillance zone.

The dog needed supervision, not a fully staffed intelligence agency.