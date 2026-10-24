One Family Meal Arrangement Became A Source Of Tension When A Man Wouldn’t Accept Money From His Father-In-Law Despite His Wife’s Objections

Kindness gets complicated when gratitude arrives in cash.

This husband gladly helps feed his grieving father-in-law.

Then his wife brought home reimbursement money.

He doesn’t want it.

Check out how it all went down.

AITAH For not accepting money from my wife? My Mother in law passed away a few months ago and my father in law lives alone. She used to make meals for both of them but now my father in law lives alone and he is not very capable of cooking, so my wife makes extra meals for him every now and then.

That’s not all his wife wants to do.

I have absolutely no problem with that and I’m very proud of her for stepping up because she has two other sisters who don’t help very much. One day, my wife came to me and gave me money which she said was from her dad (my father in law). She said its to cover expenses for the meals we’ve been giving him for the past month. I told her I can’t accept this money and that he doesn’t need to pay for anything and I’m glad to help anyway I can.

This prompted her to speak up for her father’s pride.

She got a little mad and said she can’t bring back the money because that would hurt his feelings and that she already took it. I’m not sure where to go from here. Should I just accept the money? I love my father in law and I want to help any way I can because I know he is going through a tough time.

Here is what folks are saying.

Simple! Groceries are pricey now.

My granddad was the same. Remember: these folks grew up in the depression.

Lovely idea, but he’d want to pay for that, too!

Exactly. Graciously is the perfect word.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

It’s important to retain some independence.

Refusing payment came from kindness, but returning it could make his father-in-law feel helpless or rejected.

Accepting it gracefully and using it for future meals would honor both men’s generous intentions.