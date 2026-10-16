One Man’s Decision To Save His Dog Sparked A Relationship Fight When His Girlfriend Said He Should Have Used The Money For Her Family Instead

Emergency expenses reveal everyone’s financial priorities.

This man spent thousands saving his aging dog’s mobility.

His girlfriend wanted that money helping her sister instead.

Now generosity has become an obligation.

Check out how it all went down.

AITA for paying for my dog’s surgery instead of helping my girlfriend’s sister with her rent? I have a dog that’s on the older side at 9 years old, and a few weeks ago it lost the use of its back legs. I had to get surgery for him because I was not getting him put down. All in all, it came to £8.5k, all of which I had to pay out of pocket for.

This wasn’t a huge problem because I have plenty saved up, and in general I am well off.

But not everyone saw this as a noble thing.

Here’s the issue: my girlfriend’s sister has been struggling with rent. Apparently she’s behind by a few months and panicking about being kicked out.

When my girlfriend found out what I paid for the surgery, she got really upset with me and said I was selfish.

She had some harsh accusations for him.

Her words were along the lines of, “You’d spend eight grand on a dog but you won’t even help my sister keep a roof over her head?” Since then, my girlfriend has been upset with me and keeps calling me cheap and selfish for not helping her sister.

But he doesn’t find this fair at all and thinks his girlfriend’s sister should take more responsibility for her choices.

I feel like I shouldn’t have to suffer for another person’s poor life choices. The reason her sister is in this predicament is because her relationship fell apart and she’s living in a place she can’t afford.

Further to that, I own a 4-bedroom home and my girlfriend suggested her sister move in with us, but I refused. AITA for refusing to help her sister?

He thought his girlfriend would admire his devotion to his pet, but instead she used it against him.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks the girlfriend needs to go.

The proper priorities were clear for this commenter.

The entitlement here is astounding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

This reader really doesn’t think the girlfriend’s request makes any sense at all.

This man had every right to spend his savings treating his dog instead of covering someone else’s rent.

His girlfriend can ask for help, but calling him selfish doesn’t make her sister his financial responsibility.