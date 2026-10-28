One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

Public street parking doesn’t become private simply because someone places a cone in the road.

A neighbor keeps using a traffic cone to reserve the convenient spot outside her home.

Instead of accepting that homemade rule, another resident removed the cone and is considering doing it again.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for stealing a traffic cone my neighbour uses to “keep their parking space”? “Near where we live the roads are “free parking” – no lines, no parking restrictions – but parking can be tricky and it can get busy.

One of my neighbours puts out a traffic cone when they are out to “reserve” the spot that’s nicely convenient outside her house. It’s also near my house, and I’d also like the opportunity to park there (when it’s free) instead of having to go halfway down the road, carrying all my shopping bags. Before you ask, they are not elderly or disabled.

They finally had enough of this funny business.

So, one day I just stole the cone. Unfortunately, the next day, they put another one out. I keep wanting to steal this next one too but now I’m worried I’m going to look like a total idiot if I get caught. Plus, what if they just have a steady stream of cones to keep replacing and the stakes get higher? I know I should do the mature thing, but there’s something about this that just makes me feel so childish.”

Should they keep stealing the cones?

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person chimed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

The neighbor has no right to reserve public parking with a traffic cone, so nobody needs to respect her homemade system.

However, moving the cone aside or reporting it would be smarter than repeatedly taking it and risking a bigger conflict.

At this rate, the real mystery is whether the neighbor owns a traffic-control warehouse.