October 28, 2026 at 4:35 am

One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

by Chris Allen

car next to a traffic cones

Canva

Public street parking doesn’t become private simply because someone places a cone in the road.

A neighbor keeps using a traffic cone to reserve the convenient spot outside her home.

Instead of accepting that homemade rule, another resident removed the cone and is considering doing it again.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for stealing a traffic cone my neighbour uses to “keep their parking space”?

“Near where we live the roads are “free parking” – no lines, no parking restrictions – but parking can be tricky and it can get busy.

One of my neighbours puts out a traffic cone when they are out to “reserve” the spot that’s nicely convenient outside her house.

It’s also near my house, and I’d also like the opportunity to park there (when it’s free) instead of having to go halfway down the road, carrying all my shopping bags.

Before you ask, they are not elderly or disabled.

They finally had enough of this funny business.

So, one day I just stole the cone.

Unfortunately, the next day, they put another one out.

I keep wanting to steal this next one too but now I’m worried I’m going to look like a total idiot if I get caught.

Plus, what if they just have a steady stream of cones to keep replacing and the stakes get higher?

I know I should do the mature thing, but there’s something about this that just makes me feel so childish.”

Should they keep stealing the cones?

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 7.36.11 AM One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

Another individual agreed.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 7.36.21 AM One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 7.36.34 AM One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 7.36.41 AM One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who keeps reporting a neighbor who is constantly parking in the handicapped spots.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 7.36.55 AM One Petty Parking Dispute Escalated When A Neighbor Tried To Save A Space With A Traffic Cone And The Homeowner Made It Disappear

The neighbor has no right to reserve public parking with a traffic cone, so nobody needs to respect her homemade system.

However, moving the cone aside or reporting it would be smarter than repeatedly taking it and risking a bigger conflict.

At this rate, the real mystery is whether the neighbor owns a traffic-control warehouse.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.
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Author

Chris Allen

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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