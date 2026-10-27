One Routine Checkout Became A Pricing Argument When Customers Demanded An Expired Discount And The Employee Had To Get A Manager Involved

Store promotions usually end on schedule, even when a customer happens to be out of town.

A couple returned from vacation carrying last week’s flyer and expected the expired iPad gift card deal.

Instead of holding the line, a manager arrived and approved the gift card without asking any questions.

Read on to see how quickly the sale dates stopped mattering.

“but we were on vacation” I used to work in a store known for the color red, but I was in the cellphone department so I would wear black. More often than not wearing black when everyone else wears red is not enough to differentiate me from the rest of the employees. The previous week the store had a sale on Ipads. Although Apple products cannot technically be put on sale, there will often be promotions where the store will give out a gift card along with the purchase of one.

The promotion was over.

I had a couple approach me with questions about the Ipad. They didn’t seem unpleasant or anything, but they had last week’s flyer on hand. They asked me a question about getting the gift card with the Ipad. I try to let them down easy, “Oh this is from last week, this promotion isn’t going on anymore.”

This doesn’t seem like a very good excuse.

“But we were on vacation.” This was out of my league anyway, I don’t even have access to the Ipad locker so I get the electronics guy over. He has pretty much the same conversation as me. Now he has been at this store for many years and knows what to do in this kind of situation: call a manager before they ask to speak with one.

Mangers like this are why customers think they can get whatever they want.

The manager comes over and gives them the gift card no questions asked. Rules were meant to be broken I guess.

Managers definitely seem to have the power to break the rules, but should they give in to customers so easily? Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

Another person shares their experience working at the same store.

This person has an interesting why of explaining how the couple probably thinks about the world.

This person works at the same store.

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I’m guessing Apple sets the rules.

The cellphone worker and electronics employee both explained that the promotion had ended, but the couple kept pointing to their vacation.

Then a manager appeared and handed over the gift card, making the original expiration date completely meaningless.

They missed the sale but caught the manager’s unlimited-time offer on ignoring store policy.