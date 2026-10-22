Property Owner Got Tired Of A Truck Repeatedly Parking On His Land, So He Put Up Signs And Started Charging For The Privilege

A trucker kept parking illegally in a pecan grove.

Repeated warnings and sheriff visits changed nothing.

Then the landowner offered him a very expensive parking option.

Those tire tracks became costly.

Check out how it all went down.

You can’t park there. Ok, you can, but it will cost you. My parents had this problem with a guy parking a tractor trailer on their land. He lives right across from one of their pecan groves.

The grove has well spaced trees all in neat rows, the grass is mowed super short, the ground is really flat. It looks like an ideal place to pull your rig if you don’t know better.

There’s a good reason the ground is really flat.

The ground is so flat because they use mechanical harvesting. Bumps and grooves can cause the machines to leave pecans laying on the ground. A 2 inch deep groove from a big truck like that can hold thousands of dollars of pecans and will until it is fixed.

Oh, and you have to get them up by hand. It’s a big deal when someone screws with your livelihood like that.

This is where it gets tricky!

So the guy parks there one time. They get it, he probably doesn’t understand he is causing so much trouble. Dad goes down, explains the damage he has done, tells him the grove is private property and not to do it again.

Dude, we’ll call him Dude, agrees, apologizes. Dad goes home, fixes damage midweek.

UH OH…

Next Friday there is the truck again, same spot. Dad, not about to put up with this, calls the sherrif dept. Cop comes, truck moves. Dad fixes damage midweek. Next week, no truck. One week later, truck is back.

That’s INSANE!

Repeat complaint for trespassing to sheriff. Dude claims he forgot.

He drives over the road and his home depot where his car is parked is 30 miles away. It is convenient for Dude to forget because he saves his gas and time by driving his employers rig and parking it on my parents land. (Also, he doesn’t get nailed if his cab isn’t clean, no other driver gets assigned ‘his’ truck. There are plain motivations.) Dude clearly does not forget every time he is home but this is what he claims to the deputies sent out on the complaints.

This guy must think he’s above the rules.

After 7 times the sheriff department is called, he FINALLY gets a trespassing citation. No fine is levied. Drives his car two weeks in a row. Following week, truck is back. At this point my dad has fixed this damage so often he is keeping a tractor and blade on the property so it gets done faster and easier. Calls the sheriff yet again. The sheriff himself comes out this time.

The sheriff gives them an idea.

Truck leaves, sheriff comes to see my dad. Says the enforcement problem is that it is hard to explain to a court the harm when pictures hardly show any damage and Dude always apologizes and moves the truck when deputies come. Says getting Dude for trespassing under those circumstances is going to be tough but he is on this and will see it through for my parents but his office us 30 miles away, not that many deputies to be out patrolling, etc. And then the sheriff, bless his little elected heart, says, “But if there were something different like a theft of services going on…”

Things get really interesting from here!

Cue Malicious Compliance. The next day, signs go up on 80 trees in a row (8000 feet, they are 100 feet apart). “Semi parking. $500/hour. Prepay. Violators will be towed.” Dude doesn’t pay the signs any mind. Dude does, however, pay the tow truck and deputy quite a bit of mind. Comes running and screaming, waving his arms as they are hooking up. Well, before my dad called to have him towed, everything was documented, including having the sheriff himself drive by and take several pictures of the truck parked with the clearly visible signs.

He was so not expecting that!

Everything is put on hold while Dude’s employer, who owns the truck drives out. After 3 hours, Dude’s boss gives up and writes a check for $7800 to cover parking and tow truck fees. That actually covered the tow truck, all the repairs, printing the signs, and beer for about a year for my dad’s Tuesday poker gathering. Salut. Dude, who still lives there, does not park in the pecan grove. His boss payroll deducted his checks for 2 years.

YIKES! That sounds like a lot of drama!

The truck driver certainly learned his lesson the hard way!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This truck driver knows where to and where not to park!

That’s right! This user knows some people just never learn their lesson.

This user shares a story of their friend who had a similar problem!

That’s right! This user knows there’s no harm in this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This guy knows no one should be on private property!

After repeated trespassing damaged his grove, the farmer posted a $500-per-hour parking fee.

The trucker’s boss ultimately paid $7,800, then deducted it from his paychecks for two years.