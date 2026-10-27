Roommate Is Trying To Be Respectful Toward The Person They’ve Just Started Living With, But It’s Blatantly Clear That She’s Not Offering Them The Same Courtesy

When you move in with strangers, there’s always going to be an adjustment period. For sure, you might not like someone so much to begin with, and their habits could even grate on you a little. But over time, as you get to know one another and set – and observe – reasonable boundaries, most folk will learn to live with one another just fine. Because you don’t have to be best friends, all you need to do is respect one another, pull your own weight both in chores and financially, and give each other a little grace every now and then.

But after just a few days living together, it is becoming increasingly clear to the person in this story that none of that is going to happen with their new roommate. Because this person is not reasonable, and clearly has no respect for the person they’re living with. And their recent behaviour has become even more alarming.

Read on to find out why.

Aggressive roommate that refuses to be realistic This is a slight vent as we’re only 11 days into our lease and we’re already having arguments. I’m being accused of doing nothing while doing everything, and I’ve done everything in my ability to stay clean and to keep things tidy around the apartment. I’m constantly putting things away after things are cooked, I’m cleaning to a high standard that doesn’t meet hers even though she believes a can is a better drain plug than a regular drain plug.

Yikes. Let’s find out a little more about this roommate.

She thinks throwing things at me is the correct way to start a confrontation, she thinks that letting smoke build up in the apartment and not vent it is okay. She refuses to be realistic about our grocery purchases and got 600$ in items, only three that could theoretically be made into meals. She’s gone out of her way to turn my childhood friends against me saying I’m having mental problems, sleeping problems when she’s up until 3 AM knocking things around preventing me from sleeping, being a narcissist, being unclean.

But there are even worse problems that that.

I have put in 3000$ into this apartment and she chose to flake immediately because she didn’t believe first month’s rent was due on top of the security deposit. Now I’m stuck with someone that is making my life difficult when we ultimately wanted to make eachothers lives easier. I asked to work on things like a team and all I’ve gotten is hostility. I myself have my own problems as I can’t handle confrontation and my communication is lacking in a lot of ways but I’m trying my best to work on all of those things. I don’t know what to do at this point, I’m supposed to start a class soon, I’m too stressed out and tired to function anymore let alone do a class.

Yikes. It sounds like this person has got one of the worst roommates possible.

And they’re less than two weeks into their lease as well!

The woman sounds like a nightmare.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought that they should report this violent roommate.

While others thought it was worth looking into a restraining order.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who takes advantage of an inexhaustive HOA-approved plant list.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought they should prepare for having to take her to court down the line.

You know things are bad when a roommate – or anyone really – is showing this many red flags so early on. In just eleven days she has cemented her reputation as a terrible roommate. Eleven days. During that time she has harassed her roommate about cleaning and keeping things tidy while refusing to do so herself, she has tried to turn her roommate’s childhood friends against them, she has attacked the roommate and thrown things at them, and she has cost them a whole lot of money.

If these weren’t enough bad signs, who knows what would be. For sure, if she’s being violent her roommate should go to the police, because no one should have to put up with being abused or assaulted in their own home – or anywhere else for that matter. Just because they’re roommates and not partners doesn’t mean that this isn’t domestic violence, and financial abuse by the looks of it too. No one should ever be treated like this.

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