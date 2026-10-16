She Got A Small Raise Above Minimum Wage, But Customers Still Took Their Anger Out On Her As If She Set The Prices Herself

Few things upset certain customers more than discovering retail employees earn slightly above minimum wage.

A new hiring sign promising $11 hourly somehow transformed ordinary shoppers into outspoken economic experts.

Some complained about their own former wages, while others blamed one cashier for rising store prices.

Nothing attracts applicants like public wage shaming.

You don’t deserve $11 an hour! So recently our store started hiring, as we are always understaffed. In order to attract job seekers, they recently posted a hiring sign mentioning that they were hiring starting at $11.00/hr, which is a whopping $1 above the state-mandated minimum wage.

Even the “nice” customers had some pretty surprising reactions to this.

1:

Lady is perfectly nice, has a normal and very polite interaction. In fact, she’s more cheerful and polite than my average customer. As she walks out, she sees the sign, turns, and screeches at me: L: “Does that sign say $11 an hour?!” Me: “Yes, ma’am, it does.” L: “You don’t deserve $11!”

One woman couldn’t help but compare things to the past.

2:

Woman I’m ringing out has already noticed the signs… W: “When I was your age, minimum wage was so much lower! The job hasn’t changed at all. You’re so lucky you get paid so much nowadays. When I was your age, I made practically no money!” Me: “…”

Another man is outright hostile the entire interaction.

3:

Checking out a man who has been rude and impatient the entire time. Prices have changed recently (at the time of this story). Man: “Why is it so expensive? Usually this costs $x.yz, but today it costs $a.bc. You did it wrong.” Me: “It seems we had a slight price increase, I’m really sorry, sir!” Man: “Well, I bet if it weren’t for stupid kids like you getting paid $11 an hour, they wouldn’t have increased! You stupid workers think you deserve $15 for flipping burgers — it’s so easy anyone could do it! It’s not like you need the money anyway, you should feel ashamed of yourself!”

Seems like these customers don’t think of retail workers super highly..

What did Reddit think?

These concepts really shouldn’t be that hard to wrap your head around.

These rude customers often have miserable lives and try to drag others down with them.

“When I was your age, I practically made no money!” “Well that was a long time ago, sir,”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Some people just don’t seem to care about anyone else but themselves.

Several customers saw an entry-level wage barely above minimum and decided the employees were being wildly overcompensated.

One particularly charming man even blamed this worker’s paycheck for higher prices before insisting that anyone could perform such easy jobs.

If it’s so easy, he’s welcome to apply and enjoy that luxurious $11 lifestyle.