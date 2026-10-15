She Got Her Roommate’s Approval To Adopt A Kitten, But The Roommate Started Complaining Behind Her Back About The Kitten Eating Her Cat’s Food

Welcoming a pet into a shared home usually comes with a few ground rules, but rarely does such drama erupt over mealtimes.

One woman got her roommate’s blessing to bring a new kitten into the house, and the two cats were allowed to wander freely.

Soon the roommate was griping that the kitten was costing her money by eating from her cat’s bowl.

The pet owner tried to make sensible fixes like switching foods, but the roommate kept talking behind her back, even as her own cat helped itself to the kitten’s food.

Now the woman is wondering if she’s somehow the one in the wrong for simply doing something as innocent as taking home a new pet.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not over feeding my kitten because my roommate’s cat kept eating all the food? Two years ago, I (22F) moved in with 3 “friends” and one of the friend’s boyfriend. We will call them Kate, Ava, Gia, and Rick. Kate had a cat we will call Teddy. I had just lost my 12-year-old cat earlier that year, so she did not make it to the house with us.

Eventually, it came time to get another pet.

A couple of months into living together, I was feeling like I was ready to adopt another cat. I asked Kate if she would be okay with that and bringing a kitten in with Teddy, and she didn’t seem to have any hesitations. Eventually, I brought home a girl kitten we will call Cici.

But that’s when the drama started.

A couple of weeks in, Kate started making comments about the fact that the food she buys Teddy is more expensive than mine and Cici is eating her food. (Both cats free roam the house.) I understood where she was coming from and switched my cat onto the food she was using once Cici was old enough. However, this did not seem to please Kate.

Her roomie continued to cause drama.

She continued to make comments about how my cat was eating all the food out of her bowl, meanwhile her cat was also eating all the food out of mine. I tried to explain to her that they were probably just trading places but still both getting fed, and that her cat was much bigger and ate very frequently.

Kate didn’t seem interested in making things right.

She continued to talk about me behind my back, upset that my cat was costing her money. She also said I must not be feeding her enough since she was always eating in her room and that my bowl was often empty (because her cat was emptying the bowl). But I didn’t want to overfeed them by constantly keeping the bowl full. AITA?

How dramatic.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks these housemates may be ignoring an obvious solution.

Kate really should understand more as a pet owner.

Kate’s opposition could be about something else entirely.

This commenter shares a potential solution.

This roommate said yes to the kitten and then spent months acting like she’d been ambushed? Make it make sense.

This pet owner did everything she could to accommodate her roomie, but at the end of the day, her roomie didn’t seem to want a solution.

Talking behind someone’s back instead of saying it to her face tells you the grievance was never really about kibble.

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