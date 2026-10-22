She Just Wanted to Be Friendly with a Stranger—Until the Woman Started Demanding Cash and Inviting Herself Over

Just because you’re friendly with someone doesn’t mean you want them involved in your personal life.

One woman found that out after giving her number to an employee at a place she visits regularly.

Before long, the employee wanted to join her and her spouse at their camper, even though they barely knew each other.

She explained that they couldn’t have visitors, but that didn’t seem to put an end to it.

Instead, the employee later asked for money and invited herself over again. Now she’s uncomfortable about seeing her there, but doesn’t want to stop going.

Read on to see what she’s thinking about doing.

WIBTAH if I turn them in?? This place I go to 4 days a week has a worker who is significantly older than me but the same gender. I’m 32, and they are in their mid-50s. I’m generally friendly and say hi, bye, and how’s it going on my way in and out with all of them. One day, they ask for my phone number. I think it’s a little weird, but I have a few clients’ (my peers’) numbers just from being here for many years and making connections. I give them the number.

It didn’t take long for the messages to start.

Suddenly, I’m getting messages that they’d love to go camping with me and my spouse. I say, “How fun! Do you have a camper also?” No. No, they wanted to come stay with me in mine. I say we can’t have any visitors at the location where the camper is located (this isn’t a lie). Then said person is out of work for a while. They text me updates on what happened and why. I say, “Feel better.” It’s very short text exchanges and very random, not often. They say when they will be back at work. I say, “Rest up, and we all miss ya.” Then I get asked if I smoke cigarettes. I say no, and that is that entire convo.

At this point, the messages are all over the place.

Next, I get a message about when they’ll be back at work again. Again, that’s great. Hope you’re resting. Well wishes. I get a message asking for money right after. I’m reading it, shocked. Then another message explaining why the money is needed. I say no, I can’t do that because my bills are due, etc. (which is a lie), but it made me incredibly uncomfy. Also weird, we aren’t friends and don’t talk on a regular basis.

She’s trying to stay kind but finding it hard.

They say, “Don’t think any different of me.” Then they ask to go out for drinks/meals, which I don’t drink, and I’m on a strict diet. I say this. Then they invite themselves to my camper, “Not to stay, I know,” and even say, “There I go inviting myself again.” I’m trying so hard to be kind and not let this situation get any more weird than it already is. However, I have to eventually see this person 4 days a week again, and I don’t want to give up my place of interest I’ve been using regularly for years to avoid this person. WIBTA?

Eek. It’s hard to tell what her intentions really are.

Let’s see what ideas the folks over at Reddit have.

Awkward indeed.

Here’s someone who suggests not texting back.

It’s just not that serious for this reader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

According to this comment, she should report it.

This situation is actually pretty easy to fix.

There’s no law that says she has to keep texting the woman back, so she should just stop.

Furthermore, there’s no reason to quit going somewhere she’s enjoyed for years just because this woman works there.

If she asks about the texts in person, she can tell her the truth: that she’d rather keep things to a hello and goodbye.

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