She Signed Up To Help Her Friend Through Part Of The Run, But The Unexpected Push For Eighteen Miles Ruined The Entire Afternoon

Training partners need shared distance and pace expectations before a workout begins.

A casual nine-mile loop became an aggressive run followed by a surprise request to double the distance.

Instead of risking injury or sacrificing the rest of the day, this runner peeled off near the trailhead after eight miles.

Let’s see if this story has legs.

AITA for bailing at mile 8 of an 18-mile training even though I’d only agreed to do the first loop? My friend had asked me to pace her for loop one around the lake—nine miles, chill plan—and I was in.

It didn’t take long for their initial plan to start getting off track.

We started, and she was cooking the pace like she was chasing ghosts, and I was already exhausted. By mile six, she said she needed me for the full eighteen, and my brain went nope because I had errands and a lift later.

She was starting to hear her body talk to her.

The sun was shining, my legs felt toasted, and I wasn’t trying to blow out my week for someone else’s PR fantasy.

But her friend didn’t seem to care.

I really couldn’t continue, and she kept insisting I should push my limits and stay out of my comfort zone.

Finally, she insisted on throwing in the towel, but her friend just made her feel worse.

Therefore, I told her I was peeling off at the lot, and by mile eight I was done—back at the trailhead, watch stopped, peace. She got mad about me leaving her, and I just sat there thinking, dang, I paid for my gels and parking and also my knees existed.

Turns out, this was a non-negotiable request from her friend.

I loved her, but injury wasn’t cute, gurl. I offered to bike next time, and she ghosted me. AITA for bowing out early and not pushing my limit?

Running together is supposed to be motivating, not manipulative.

What did Reddit have to say about all this?

Her friend started out with an admirable goal, but then she pushed it too far.

This commenter goes as far to suggest this friend had bad motives from the start.

This was never a reasonable request on the friend’s part.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a brother who is upset his parents bought his recovering sister a brand-new car but wouldn’t help him out with a used one.

Bait and switches like these shouldn’t fly.

The runner was right to reject the sudden eighteen-mile demand and pressure to ignore exhaustion, especially with other commitments afterward.

Still, leaving at mile eight after agreeing to complete nine gave the friend some legitimate reason to feel disappointed.

They planned a chill loop and received surprise double-distance DLC.