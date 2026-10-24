She Urged Her Mom to Stop Providing Free Childcare for Her Sister—Then Faced Accusations of Meddling in Their Private Agreement

Free childcare service from a family member is something to be appreciated.

The following story involves a woman who believed her sister was taking their mother’s generosity for granted.

For two years, their mother had provided free babysitting once a week, even though she worked and had only two days off.

When their mother asked for drop-offs instead of driving to her sister’s house, the sister refused, and tensions arose.

Whose side are you on? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mom to stop giving my sister free childcare ? My mom has been giving my sister free childcare for the last 2 years. It’s just once a week, when her husband is not home to watch their child. My mom has been going to my sister’s house to watch their kid. Recently, my mom asked my sister if she could drop their kid off at her house instead. This would give my mom time to do things around the house.

This woman’s mom uses one of her 2 days off to provide free childcare to her sister’s kids.

My mom still works and only has 2 days off a week. She uses one of those days to watch the kid. Therefore, all her household chores or free time are consolidated into 1 day. Basically, my mom has only had 1 day off for the past 2 years, minus when she goes on vacation. My sister told her no. The reason she gave my mom was that she doesn’t have time in the morning. Which is crazy to me because they live 5 minutes from each other. And it’s on the same route to work.

She asked her sister about the drop-off, but she got dismissed.

My mom had asked me to talk to my sister to see if I could give her another perspective. I also have kids, but I live in another state. So I talked to my sister, and she immediately told me not to get involved and that it would not help the situation. My response to my sister was to talk to our mom. Now, I went to my mom and told her to stop providing free childcare to my sister. Since she’s acting ungrateful and selfish about the time my mom has given her, she doesn’t get leverage.

She thinks her mom should stop helping her sister at all.

If she wants and needs my mom’s help, she should abide by her request. Just like if you hire a babysitter or have your kid at daycare, you drop them off at the childcare location. Unless you’re paying for an in-house nanny, that’s a different story. Let me remind you, she does not pay my mom a cent. AITA for suggesting that ultimatum to my mom?

Wow! It’s very obvious who’s being unreasonable here.

OP’s mother is already giving up one of her two days off to provide free child care.

So asking for a five-minute drop-off seems like a fair request, in my opinion.

Her sister should learn to be more grateful and considerate, especially to those who are giving her free childcare service.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another one chimes in.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Free babysitting comes with a little give-and-take, not a chauffeur service!

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