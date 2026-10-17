She Wanted The Employee To Tell Her How Much Spending Power Was Left On Her Card, But He Had No Access To That Information

Retail workers can process payments, but they can’t magically inspect a customer’s bank account.

How is a cashier supposed to know what remains on a credit card without bank access?

Instead of calling her bank, one frustrated driver insisted the station had revealed card balances before.

Two dollars ended the discussion.

Lady, I don’t have access to your bank account information I just had a woman come up and ask for 2$ in cash and “whatever’s left on this” (her credit card) on a gas pump. We’ll call her CL for card lady. Me: Do you know how much is on the card? Bec- CL: No, I just want whatever is left on it added with the cash. Me: Well I don’t have a way to see how much is on it.

There’s a big difference between a gift card and a credit card.

CL: getting visibly irate I come here a lot and they’ve given me a balance before. Me: It had to have been a store name gift card, because only your bank can tell you how much is in your personal account. CL: extremely sarcastic tone Yeh, I usually use gift cards, I don’t have any with me and I only have my credit card.

You can’t get much gas for $2!

Me: Well, you’ll have to call your bank because I don’t have access to your bank information… CL: Just use the 2$ then. storms off into the sunset like I’d ruined her night

Is it a credit card or a debit card? That makes a big difference too.

Either way, the customer could’ve given the employee an amount to put on the card, like $10 or $20.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Seriously, it’s a big difference.

This couple drove away without paying!

This person shares what happens when they pay at the pump.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tech support worker who told a manager a computer needed replaced, only to be told no thanks.

Maybe the customer usually pays at the pump.

The customer wanted $2 in cash plus every remaining dollar on her credit card applied to gas, but she couldn’t provide the balance.

When the cashier explained that only her bank could access that information, she compared it to a gift card and stormed away using cash alone.