She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister-in-Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gratitude, but it often turns into a lesson in who ends up doing all the work.

A woman was told that the holiday would be held at her sister-in-law’s house, even though her sister-in-law wouldn’t arrive until 4 p.m. after visiting other family, and she wouldn’t be eating with them anyway.

That left the woman cooking for eleven people and driving the food thirty to forty-five minutes. Not exactly a walk in the park.

So when the family suggested everyone eat at their own homes and meet up later for dessert, her sister-in-law was quick to shut the whole thing down.

The whole thing was shaping up to be quite a dramatic holiday.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for cooking Thanksgiving for 11 people and transporting it 45 minutes My SIL is insisting that Thanksgiving will be at her house, but she won’t be there until 4 p.m. because she will be visiting other family, “but won’t be eating with them.”

This ultimately puts a lot more work on everyone else’s plate, but the SIL refuses to budge.

So I will end up cooking for 11 people and transporting the food 30-45 minutes to her house. We suggested that we all eat Thanksgiving wherever we are and then meet at her house later for dessert. She said NO.

Now this woman is starting to resent all the extra work her SIL is putting on her.

I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to buy all of the food, prepare it, and have it all taste like crap after it rides in the car. AITA for not wanting to do this? No one ever tells her no, so this would be a first.

There’s got to be a first time for everything.

What did Reddit have to say?

This SIL seems to be neglecting a big part of her duties as a host.

This user decides to be condescending.

Maybe her SIL doesn’t have as much authority as she thinks she does.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This SIL doesn’t get to have it all.

The woman in this story isn’t being difficult. When you really think about it, she’s being asked to do a hosting job without the hosting perks.

Shopping for eleven, cooking all day, and driving it across town is an enormous favor, and nobody even properly asked her.

When a plan has only one acceptable version and it happens to benefit one person, it stops being a plan and becomes a demand.

A first-ever no may rattle the family, and it may also reset the balance.

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