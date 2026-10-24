October 24, 2026 at 2:35 am

She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister-in-Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

by Benjamin Cottrell

upset woman standing in her kitchen

Pexels/Reddit

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gratitude, but it often turns into a lesson in who ends up doing all the work.

A woman was told that the holiday would be held at her sister-in-law’s house, even though her sister-in-law wouldn’t arrive until 4 p.m. after visiting other family, and she wouldn’t be eating with them anyway.

That left the woman cooking for eleven people and driving the food thirty to forty-five minutes. Not exactly a walk in the park.

So when the family suggested everyone eat at their own homes and meet up later for dessert, her sister-in-law was quick to shut the whole thing down.

The whole thing was shaping up to be quite a dramatic holiday.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for cooking Thanksgiving for 11 people and transporting it 45 minutes

My SIL is insisting that Thanksgiving will be at her house, but she won’t be there until 4 p.m. because she will be visiting other family, “but won’t be eating with them.”

This ultimately puts a lot more work on everyone else’s plate, but the SIL refuses to budge.

So I will end up cooking for 11 people and transporting the food 30-45 minutes to her house.

We suggested that we all eat Thanksgiving wherever we are and then meet at her house later for dessert. She said NO.

Now this woman is starting to resent all the extra work her SIL is putting on her.

I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to buy all of the food, prepare it, and have it all taste like crap after it rides in the car.

AITA for not wanting to do this? No one ever tells her no, so this would be a first.

There’s got to be a first time for everything.

What did Reddit have to say?

This SIL seems to be neglecting a big part of her duties as a host.

Screenshot 2026 10 23 at 12.45.08 PM She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister in Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

This user decides to be condescending.

Screenshot 2026 10 23 at 12.45.20 PM She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister in Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

Maybe her SIL doesn’t have as much authority as she thinks she does.

Screenshot 2026 10 23 at 12.45.41 PM She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister in Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

This SIL doesn’t get to have it all.

Screenshot 2026 10 23 at 12.45.52 PM She Was Expected to Cook Thanksgiving for 11 and Drive It 45 Minutes. She’s Considering Saying No to a Sister in Law Who’s Used to Getting Her Way

The woman in this story isn’t being difficult. When you really think about it, she’s being asked to do a hosting job without the hosting perks.

Shopping for eleven, cooking all day, and driving it across town is an enormous favor, and nobody even properly asked her.

When a plan has only one acceptable version and it happens to benefit one person, it stops being a plan and becomes a demand.

A first-ever no may rattle the family, and it may also reset the balance.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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