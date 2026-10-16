She Was Thrilled About Finally Owning The Bag She Wanted, Yet Saying No To Sharing It Suddenly Put The Friendship Under Strain

Saving for something special makes finally owning it feel even sweeter.

Then this woman’s friend immediately asked to borrow her brand-new bag.

She politely declined.

Now she’s being called selfish.

Read on for all the details below.

AITA for refusing to let my friend borrow my new bag? I (25F) recently bought myself a new bag that I’ve been eyeing for a long time. I worked hard, saved up, and finally treated myself.

As they say, ya gotta get your bag.

A close friend came over, saw the bag, and immediately asked if she could borrow it for an upcoming party. I hesitated and said no because it’s still brand new, and I’m really protective of it. She got upset, called me selfish, and said I should be willing to share since “it’s just a bag.”

Is it worth it?

Now I feel torn. On one hand, I don’t think I should have to lend out something that’s mine and so special to me. On the other hand, I don’t want to seem like a bad friend for refusing. So, AITA for not letting her borrow it?

Check out what the comments had to say:

Seems pretty hypocritical.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Pretty petty behavior.

Is this a cultural thing?

This woman saved for the bag herself, so she’s allowed to keep it pristine.

Her friend turned a simple request into unnecessary guilt by refusing to respect that boundary.