She Went Through an Extensive Interview Process for a Serving Job at IHOP. She Got Fed Up and Walked Out

Well, I guess IHOP is getting pretty strict about who works there these days, huh?

I understand that every job is important and all that jazz, but let’s be honest: working at a pancake house isn’t exactly like working for NASA…

And there’s really no need for multiple interviews!

That’s what this young woman dealt with and she explained why she decided that she will no longer be pursuing a future with IHOP.

Read on and see what you think!

IHOP decides a server position needs multiple interviews with the regional manager. “I’m a college student home for the summer who’s looking for summer jobs so I turned to my local IHOP as one of many applications I submitted (50+). I didn’t disclose on the application that I was currently a student or that I would be returning in three months to complete my degree so as to not totally ruin my chances. I call to apply to IHOP. Manager picks up, says she’s free at 1:30 tomorrow. Great. 1:30 rolls around and I stroll into the store and tell the host (great dude) I have an interview. Great. I called off of my internship and my summer classes to get to this interview because I need the money. Manager comes out and says “I’ll be with you in just a minute!” Right before a woman with the health department rolls in. The manager (understandably) drops everything to handle the inspection, I get that.

Wow…that’s rude…

However, instead of telling me to come back at a different time, she decides to keep me waiting in the booth for AN HOUR AND FIFTEEN MINUTES before carrying out another long winded conversation basically glazing the health inspector and then tells me to wait another FIFTEEN MINUTES talking to her employee. It is now about 3:00 PM and I’m mad. We have the interview. She asks about my jobs. I tell her I have experience as a server.

Huh?

She then asks me “so, you don’t have previous work experience?” I look at her, dumbfounded, and say “no, I just said I used to work at a restaurant.” She replies “oh oh yes. Why don’t you wanna work there?” I explain they aren’t hiring right now and she says okay. She asks me if I can work late shifts until 4 AM and I say no, I’m a student over the summer. She asks if I can work holidays, I say sure, not like I’ll be here anyway, I thought.

This is crazy!

I think the interview has gone well besides me waiting an hour and a half for IHOP of all things, before she tells me I would need to complete a SECOND INTERVIEW WITH THE REGIONAL MANAGER IN TWO CITIES OVER. And yes, I would have to drive all the way there. For IHOP. As a server. Walked out right there. Never in my life have I felt more disrespected. IHOP manager, I hope the health department condemns your building.”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a story to tell.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

And this reader didn’t hold back.

Is this over the top, or what?

I sure think it is!

You just never know what it takes to work at different places, I guess…

This seems like a bit much…to work at IHOP.