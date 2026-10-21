Shoppers Keep Mistaking An Inventory Contractor For Store Staff, Then Get Angry When He Says He Can’t Help Them

Working inside a store doesn’t always mean working for that store.

Why do customers keep asking an inventory crew for products, prices, and hidden stock?

Instead of noticing their missing vests and name tags, some shoppers get angry when they can’t help.

Read on for the daily confusion.

I may work IN Wal-Mart but I don’t work FOR Wal-Mart So this happens at least once a day at work, either to me or near me, to one of my coworkers, where we get asked where something is or if we have such and such a product. The thing is, we are just an inventory crew and don’t actually work for Walmart. I’m not sure how so many people can look at us and think we work for Wal-Mart when, literally, every Wal-Mart I’ve been in, all associates have these bright-colored vests and name tags (neither of which we inventory folks have). The best times are when customers get mad at us for not being able to help them.

They can’t help customers no matter what they need.

Like ma’am, I do not know what stock they have in the back. I can not see their inventory. I am just counting what is out on the shelf in front of me. No, I can’t go check for something. No, I don’t know where they moved the item you’re looking for. I don’t even live in this state. (We work in our home state and three neighboring states as well.)

Yikes! This must get really annoying.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s a vendor that deals with this very thing.

This person thinks stores should put up signs of their uniforms.

According to this reader, few people know about inventory crews.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

The story gave this person reminders of their past.

These workers only count products on shelves and can’t check Walmart’s inventory or locate moved items.

Some customers still demand answers from people who don’t even live in the same state as the store.

They saw someone holding a scanner and unlocked instant employee mode.