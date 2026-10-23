Student Calls Out Classmate With A Disability For Not Contributing To Their Group Project, But Gets Accused Of Ableism

Everyone dreads group projects, and every student eventually learns why.

They’re a rite of passage, a first taste of how unfair the real world can be when one person does the work and another collects the credit.

A student got that lesson when she was assigned a project worth 40% of her grade. One of her groupmates has a disability, and she tried to be understanding and accommodate their needs.

But that groupmate soon took advantage, skipping meetings, ignoring messages, and submitting nothing. But whenever anyone tried to call them out, they were quickly accused of being ableist.

Some grades are earned the hard way, and this was one of them.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for refusing to let my disabled classmate use their disability as an excuse? I (16F) was assigned a group project worth 40% of our grade. One of my groupmates has a disability, and I have always tried to be understanding and accommodate their needs.

But soon it started to feel like this classmate was taking advantage of their empathy.

However, they repeatedly skipped meetings, ignored our messages, and submitted nothing. Whenever we brought it up, they accused us of being ableist.

That’s when the student decided it was time to get the teacher involved.

Last week, I politely asked our teacher to redistribute the workload so everyone would be graded fairly. My classmate found out and accused me of trying to ruin their academic future.

The student is quick to try to clear things up.

I explained that I had no problem accommodating their disability, but I couldn’t keep doing their share of the work. I even offered to help them find tasks they could comfortably manage.

But the social damage was already done.

Now their friends are calling me discriminatory, but my other groupmates agree that this has gone too far. AITA for finally standing up for myself?

Sounds like this classmate was full of it.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks this student handled it exactly the right way.

Zero effort should have consequences.

If these friends claim to want to help out so bad, it’s time to call their bluff.

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You learn by working hard, not skating by.

The accusation of ableism was extremely harsh, and most importantly, it doesn’t fit what she actually did.

Asking a teacher to redistribute work is not an attack on anyone’s character, especially when paired it with an offer to help. That’s the part this classmate seems to conveniently forget.

A disability deserves patience and adjusted expectations, but it doesn’t excuse slacking off on a project worth 40% of the group’s grade.

Standing up for yourself isn’t a crime, it’s a skill.

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