Teen Still Feels Woozy After Wisdom Tooth Surgery And An ER Visit, But Her Parents Insist She Go To Church Anyway

There’s a time to encourage someone to get out of the house, and a time to let them rest.

One young lady wishes her parents understood that after complications from wisdom tooth surgery sent her to the ER.

Now, three days later, she still feels awful, but her mom insists going to church and socializing will help.

Really not wanting to go, she calls her dad, hoping he’ll understand why she wants to stay home and recover.

Unfortunately, though, he tells her to get ready anyway and suggests she only feels sick when it suits her.

Read on to see what you think about this whole situation.

AITAH for not wanting to go to church I got my four wisdom teeth removed three days ago. On that same day, I was losing blood by the second in a very concerning manner. Long story short, I ended up passing out and had an ambulance rushing to my home because I was turning ghost-white pale. They checked me out but were hesitant to let me go. My parents said no ER, and I had told them yes because I wasn’t feeling good.

After a while, her parents were forced to take her to the ER.

I ended up turning pale an hour later, losing blood, and seeing black in my vision. I couldn’t talk and was losing consciousness. I was rushed to the ER, got there at 8 PM, and ended up leaving at 2 in the morning. They told me I was stable enough to go home but that these fainting episodes were bound to occur easily.

Three days later, she still feels pretty bad.

I am on my third day after surgery and still do NOT feel good. I feel woozy, and to make it just spat out like ****, to the point I feel drugged and disoriented.

My mother decides it is the best decision to send me off to church because, and I quote, I “need to be more social.” I tell her no, I don’t want to go. I’m not feeling well. She tells me that’s for my father to say, so I call him, explaining that I don’t feel good, I’m irritated, my head hurts, my face is still bloated, and I still feel woozy.

Unfortunately, her father said the same thing.

He says the same thing, that I need to get out and talk to people and that’s why I’m feeling bad. And I tell him I just got out of surgery. I’m not supposed to feel like sunshine and rainbows. He says to take a shower, get ready, and go to church. I hang up and go cry in the shower because it’s always whatever they say, and they completely disregard my mental state. He also told me that I’m always feeling good when it’s convenient, but when it doesn’t favor me, I suddenly don’t feel good. AITA?

Eek! They are making a big mistake with this one.

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit feel the same way or not.

This person suggests she make her parents look bad at church.

For this reader, you should never be drug to church.

Here’s someone who also had four teeth removed at once.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

According to this comment, the parents just care about appearances.

Her parents are crazy for this one!

She ended up in the ER, and somehow they think she just needs to get out more?

The least they could do is let her rest without making her feel guilty about it.

Church will still be there when she’s feeling better, so there’s no reason to put her through all this.

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