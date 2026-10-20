They Took In a Stray Cat. Months Later, a Man Showed Up Claiming the Cat Is His and Wants Him Back

Do you think that there’s a time limit when it comes to owning a pet?

What I mean is, if you found a stray animal on the street, how much time needs to pass before it’s officially yours?

I’d say a few months is probably sufficient…and 9 months sounds totally legit!

The woman who wrote today’s story found a stray cat 9 months ago…and now someone is telling her they want the little guy back.

Read on and see what you think about her situation.

AITA for wanting to keep the cat I adopted after the original owners came back 9 months later? “In November 2025, my partner (28m) found a cat that was malnourished and had lots of bald spots. My partner and I (24f) took the cat to our local vet to find the original owners and see if he was healthy. Upon checking him into the vet reception, they found a microchip which they said he would stay at the vet as they got in touch with the owners. The vet then called us up the next morning to let us know that the microchip belonged to the breeder and they could not get in contact with the owner. They then informed us that he would be surrendered to the local council pound where they would post and attempt to find the owner. He was posted on the lost council page for two weeks before the council got in contact with us, saying if we would like to adopt they would put him on a neutering list.

How nice!

We immediately put our hands up to adopt him and paid 400 dollars for registration along with countless bills that we have paid this year for him (dental food, dental procedures, vet insurance, registration fees) and we love him very much. This afternoon, one of our neighbours from a few doors down is claiming this is their cat, that they lost contact with the original breeder and never registered him because he was an outdoor cat. The only reason they saw him is because we have a window in the front of our house with a hammock that he goes on every day for the last 9 months.

Uh oh…

Our council has strict fines and laws that prohibits outdoor and unregistered cats, that they will be impounded and put down if found. They are claiming they have had him since 3 months old he just turned 3 a week ago. AITA for wanting to keep him? What do I do?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who feels badly about unknowingly encouraging her younger brother to play with bullies.

And another Reddit users shared their thoughts.

Oh, hell no!

This is HER cat now.

She better not give the cat back to this guy!